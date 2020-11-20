“Just wear the damn mask,” Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said at a recentnews conference. He reiterated a few weeks later: "I hear people say, 'It’s just the flu.’ This is not the flu. This is not fake news. This is not going to magically disappear.”

New daily reported cases and deaths in Maryland

For a detailed look at cases and deaths, see The Washington Post’s interactive map here.

What are the current restrictions in Maryland?

Starting Friday at 5 p.m. Maryland restaurants and bars are forbidden to serve patrons indoors after 10 p.m., and before then may only serve seated guests in groups of six or fewer. Indoor capacity at restaurants, other businesses, gyms and religious organizations will be capped at 50 percent.

Statewide, officials recommend no indoor social gatherings exceed 25 people. Some of the states most populous jurisdictions, including Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, have taken that restriction further and imposed formal caps. In most big counties, social gatherings are limited to 25 people outdoors or 10 people inside.

Also starting Friday, in-person visits to nursing homes have been limited to “compassion care” visits only, and visitors will not be permitted without proof of a negative coronavirus test taken less than 72 hours prior. Hospital visitors are prohibited, save for a few exceptions that include end-of-life care, parents or guardians of children undergoing treatment, caregivers for people with disabilities and obstetrics.

Fans will also be prohibited at professional and collegiate sporting events.

Why is the number of virus cases in Maryland going up?

Infectious-disease experts and public health doctors attribute the rise to several factors, including the weather, a nationwide spike and “covid fatigue.”

With cooler temperatures, people are more frequently gathering indoors, where poor ventilation makes it easier for the virus to spread. Small social gatherings are a key source of infection. Some experts suspect lower humidity also hastens transmission of the virus.

Coronavirus infections have surged more dramatically in other parts across the country, and people are still traveling and potentially bringing it home.

Experts also say the months-long pandemic created a weariness and potentially desensitized people to the serious of the threat, a psychological state often called “covid fatigue.” It can lead people to forgo masks, disregard advice about limiting their social interactions, be less vigilant about washing their hands or otherwise set aside best practices that curb the spread of the virus.

How can I get tested for the virus?

Maryland has a list of available test sites on its website.

Can I safely celebrate the holidays with my family and friends?

Yes, if you take preventive steps against infection. Health experts recommend celebrating with immediate members of your household and holding virtual holiday celebrations with people who live elsewhere.

If you gather in person, wear a mask and keep at least 10 feet apart, instead of the six-foot distance recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, health experts say. Why? People are generally more jovial during holiday gatherings, talking loudly and laughing. If someone is infected, that activity increases the risk of aerosolizing the virus and infecting others — especially in cases where that person is asymptomatic and likely to be less cautious around others.

Is it safe for my kids to come home from college for the holidays?

Yes, but they should be mindful about the potential of infecting others and take the necessary steps to prevent infection. Younger adults and teenagers tend to socialize with friends more often, especially while away at college. They are also more likely to be asymptomatic while infected.

If possible, it would be good for everyone who travels from one household to another to get a coronavirus test before sharing the same space with others, and to stay apart until the results come in. If there is someone in the household who is more vulnerable to infection, because they are elderly or have an underlying health condition, your kids may want to keep a mask on in that person’s presence until they know for sure that they are not carrying the virus.

Can I travel out of state?

Maryland’s travel advisory discourages travel to any state where the case rate exceeds 20 infections per 100,000 residents. Maryland exceeds that threshold, as do all but handful of states.

Is it safe to travel by airplane, train or bus?

Traveling is undoubtedly riskier than staying home. Take it from CDC epidemiologist Allison Walker: “There’s really no such thing as safe travel.”

Experts debate about the precise risk of air travel. While only 44 cases have been definitively linked to flights during a time in which 1.2 billion people flew, that low number is much more attributable to the lack of contact tracing to prove whether someone caught the virus on a plane or somewhere else, rather than the effectiveness of the ventilation systems on airplanes, according to the researcher who compiled the data. The CDC estimated that as of September, nearly 11,000 people had been exposed to the virus while on a plane.

That said, trains and buses do not have the same high-tech ventilation systems as planes. If you can drive in your personal car, rather than take a bus with others, consider that option instead.

Are schools in Maryland holding classes in person?

Many are not, especially in the largest and most populous jurisdictions in central Maryland. Some public school districts in less populated areas and private schools throughout the state are teaching at least some in-person classes. But universities and some school districts are scaling back or canceling in-person instruction as coronavirus rates increase.

Do I have to wear a mask in public in Maryland?

Residents older than 5 must wear masks while indoors in public spaces and outdoors when social distancing is not possible, as well as on public transportation. See the governor’s latest order here. Failing to wear a mask is a misdemeanor subject to a fine of up to $500.

Is it safe to eat in a restaurant, go shopping, hit the gym or attend a religious service?

Public health experts say any indoor spaces have higher transmission risks than being outdoors. Masking, social distancing and limited capacity can reduce the risk of transmission indoors, but it cannot eliminate it.

The CDC recommends not visiting any of these places if you are feeling ill and to check in advance about mask policies. In Maryland, everyone over 5 is required to wear a mask indoors.

Is it safe to eat in a tent outdoors at a restaurant this winter?

The risk of transmission depends on who else is in the tent with you. If it’s a pod limited to only the diners in your household, your transmission risk is less than if multiple tables are seated inside the same sealed tent. Although outdoors, if the tent is closed off to the elements it could create poor ventilation akin to dining indoors. Experts recommend wearing your mask whenever not actively eating and drinking.

Will Maryland impose more restrictions if the virus gets worse?

Yes. State and local leaders have warned that additional steps may be necessary to curb the spread of the virus. Hogan sets statewide policies that are the baseline for all of Maryland, but local leaders have authority to be more strict if necessary.

The governor has relied on contact tracing data and other information to guide which restrictions to impose. He limited restaurant hours after reports of spotty adherence to mask-wearing late into the evening and data showing people contracting the virus after visiting bars and restaurants.

What are Maryland’s plans for distributing a vaccine?

Front-line health care workers and residents at highest risk for developing serious complications to a coronavirus infection will be first in line to be vaccinated, according to the state’s draft vaccination distribution plan. Public safety and education workers will also be in the first wave, which altogether accounts for about 14 percent of the state’s population. People who live in congregate settings such as nursing homes or prisons will also get priority.

Residents can preregister online at MarylandVax.org. The state has invested $10 million so far into planning how to quickly acquire and distribute the vaccine once it becomes available.

Will there be another stimulus payment?

Republicans and Democrats alike have voiced support for a second stimulus check to Americans since the springtime yet have failed to reach a deal to actually send one. At this point, the chance of a second stimulus happening during the remaining months of the Trump administration looks slim; Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) have made it clear that McConnell won’t accept a spending package as large as Pelosi wants, and Pelosi won’t accept one as small as McConnell wants. But President-elect Joe Biden (D) has become involved in negotiations since his election win, in the hopes of forging a deal that would mean stimulus checks could go out, possibly even before he takes office.