“This is in your hands, Virginia,” Northam said, about following the tighter restrictions. “You know what to do. And if you do the right thing, we’ll be able to move forward.”

New daily reported cases and deaths in Virginia

For a detailed look at cases and deaths, see The Washington Post’s interactive map here.

What are the current restrictions in Virginia?

Under Northam’s recently amended executive order governing the state’s pandemic plan, the following restrictions are in effect:

Restaurants and other establishments can offer indoor dining, but must stop selling alcohol at 10 p.m. and close by midnight. For private events, crowd sizes are limited to 25 people, indoors and outside. Entertainment venues can have as many as 250 people or 30 percent capacity, whichever is less. Retail stores can operate. but must observe physical distancing requirements and enforce the state’s mask mandate for employees and customers. Fitness centers and sports facilities can operate at 75 percent capacity, with a 25-person limit. Beauty salons, barbershops and spas can operate, but everyone must wear a mask. Recreational sports are allowed with a limit of 25 spectators per field. For marathons and other races, the crowd limit is 250 people.

Why is the number of virus cases in Virginia going up?

Epidemiologists say “pandemic fatigue” over mask-wearing and keeping distant from people in other households has settled into large swaths of the country, including Virginia. In Northern Virginia, more people are attending social gatherings while not wearing masks. They are also getting infected by other members of their household, a trend that is more acute among Latino immigrants who live in crowded conditions or who work in the service industry, which puts them at greater risk for infection. In the once-untouched rural Southwest, health officials say, a lax attitude about mask-wearing has contributed to the state’s sharpest spikes in coronavirus cases.

How can I get tested for the virus?

Testing locations change often, while local health departments and some private groups have been hosting pop-up testing sites for limited periods. The most up-to-date information on where to get a coronavirus test can be found here.

Can I safely celebrate the holidays with my family and friends?

Yes, if you take preventive steps against infection. Health experts recommend celebrating with immediate members of your household and holding virtual holiday celebrations with people who live elsewhere.

If you gather in person, wear a mask and keep at least 10 feet apart, instead of the six-foot distance recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, health experts say. Why? People are generally more jovial during holiday gatherings, talking loudly and laughing. If someone is infected, that activity increases the risk of aerosolizing the virus and infecting others — especially in cases where that person is asymptomatic and likely to be less cautious around others.

Is it safe for my kids to come home from college for the holidays?

Yes, but they should be mindful about the potential of infecting others and take the necessary steps to prevent infection. Younger adults and teenagers tend to socialize with friends more often, especially while away at college. They are also more likely to be asymptomatic while infected.

If possible, it would be good for everyone who travels from one household to another to get a coronavirus test before sharing the same space with others, and to stay apart until the results come in. If there is someone in the household who is more vulnerable to infection, because they are elderly or have an underlying health condition, your kids may want to keep a mask on in that person’s presence until they know for sure that they are not carrying the virus.

Can I travel out of state?

Yes, but be mindful that some states have quarantine mandates for out-of-state travelers. For example, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut include Virginia on their lists of states whose infection rates are high enough to require a 14-day quarantine period. If you’re traveling to other states, check with the state and local health departments to see if Virginia is on their list.

Is it safe to travel by airplane, train or bus?

Traveling is undoubtedly riskier than staying home. Take it from CDC epidemiologist Allison Walker: “There’s really no such thing as safe travel.”

Experts debate about the precise risk of air travel. While only 44 cases have been definitively linked to flights during a time in which 1.2 billion people flew, that low number is much more attributable to the lack of contact tracing to prove whether someone caught the virus on a plane or somewhere else, rather than the effectiveness of the ventilation systems on airplanes, according to the researcher who compiled the data. The CDC estimated that as of September, nearly 11,000 people had been exposed to the virus while on a plane.

That said, trains and buses do not have the same high-tech ventilation systems as planes. If you can drive in your personal car, rather than take a bus with others, consider that option instead.

Are schools in Virginia holding classes in person?

Virginia’s Phase 3 guidelines allow all students to receive “in-person instruction … with social distancing measures in place.” Some smaller school districts have allowed students back into the classroom, while some have chosen to go all virtual. Others have implemented hybrid learning curriculums that allow students inside a classroom on certain days of the week. The situation is fluid, so it’d be good to keep in touch with your local school district for its latest policy.

In Northern Virginia, teachers’ unions have urged Northam to switch to online-only learning. Parents are fiercely divided on the issue. Some applaud school officials’ caution and say they would like to keep their children home for the foreseeable future. Others are demanding in-person instruction. Fairfax County’s school system, the largest in the state, recently decided against sending 6,800 pre-K, kindergarten and special-education students back to classrooms until at least November 30. Other students have returned for in-person instruction, mostly younger students and those enrolled in special-ed classes or career and technical classes.

Do I have to wear a mask in public in Virginia?

Under Northam’s recently updated mask mandate, anyone older than 5 is required to wear a mask if they are visiting the following places: Personal care and grooming businesses, retail stores, restaurants and taverns, entertainment venues, amusement parks, airports, train and bus stations and public transit.

Exemptions include: eating or drinking in restaurants or taverns, exercising, a person seeking to communicate with a hearing-impaired person, and anyone with a health condition that keeps them from wearing a face covering. Children older than 2 are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering when possible.

Employees inside essential business, such as a pharmacy or a restaurant, are also required to wear face coverings.

Violations of the mask order are considered a class 1 misdemeanor and are subject to jail time and fines of as much as $2,500. The state has begun to penalize local businesses that violate the requirement by suspending food permits and other business licenses.

Is it safe to eat in a restaurant, go shopping, hit the gym or attend a religious service?

Public health experts say any indoor spaces have higher transmission risks than being outdoors. Masking, social distancing and limited capacity can reduce the risk of transmission indoors but cannot eliminate it.

The CDC recommends not visiting any of these places if you are feeling ill and to check in advance about mask policies.

Is it safe to eat in a tent outdoors at a restaurant this winter?

The risk of transmission depends on who else is in the tent with you. If it’s a pod limited to only the diners in your household, your transmission risk is less than if multiple tables are seated inside the same sealed tent. Although outdoors, the tent, if closed off to the elements, could create poor ventilation akin to dining indoors. Experts recommend wearing your mask whenever not actively eating and drinking.

Will Virginia impose more restrictions if the virus gets worse?

Northam has said that more stringent restrictions could go back into effect if it the pandemic grows worse in Virginia. The state health department is monitoring several metrics to determine next steps. Among them: the seven-day average for new cases, the positivity rate on coronavirus tests and the burden placed on hospitals as more people become sick enough to be hospitalized.

Northam’s administration has balanced those metrics against concerns that any further restrictions will hamper the state’s economic recovery after thousands of people have lost their jobs while businesses have shut down because of the pandemic. Epidemiologists have called for more localized restrictions if the virus flares up more in certain areas, versus a broader set of rules that affect everyone.

What are Virginia’s plans for distributing a vaccine?

Virginia plans to use $22 million in federal Cares Act funds to create a statewide vaccine distribution program for vaccines when they become available for public use, including for the purchase of syringes, vaccine freezers and refrigerators and equipment needed to transport the vaccines to different locations.

The state’s health department plans to work with licensed vaccine providers to distribute coronavirus vaccines, including pharmacy chains such as Walgreens or grocery store outlets like Food City. A draft of the state’s vaccination plan says local health districts will set up mass vaccination clinics.

Nearly $40 million in funds will go toward helping people who are uninsured or underinsured receive vaccines. Local health officials will be tasked with getting the vaccine to any non-federally recognized tribal communities.

Will there be another stimulus payment?

Republicans and Democrats alike have voiced support for a second stimulus check to Americans since the springtime yet have failed to reach a deal to actually send one. At this point, the chance of a second stimulus happening during the remaining months of the Trump administration looks slim; Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) have made it clear that McConnell won’t accept a spending package as large as Pelosi wants, and Pelosi won’t accept one as small as McConnell wants. But President-elect Joe Biden (D) has become involved in negotiations since his election win, in the hopes of forging a deal that would mean stimulus checks could go out, possibly even before he takes office.