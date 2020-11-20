The restrictions follow earlier efforts to stem the spread of the virus. The state had entered a third phase of Northam’s pandemic plan in July, when cases were dropping. But after larger portions of the state became affected in a new surge, Northam (D) lowered the number of people allowed in gatherings, ordered restaurants to stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m. and lowered the age limit on his mandate for masks to be worn in public places to apply to anyone older than 5.

New daily reported cases and deaths in Virginia

For a detailed look at cases and deaths, see The Post’s interactive map here.

What are the current restrictions in Virginia?

Under Northam’s “modified stay-at-home” order, residents must stay at home between midnight and 5 a.m., except for those who are traveling for work, or getting medical attention or certain food items. Police will not stop anyone during those hours, however, since there is no enforcement mechanism. The limit on social gatherings decreased, from 25 people to 10 people. Those who are 5 or older must wear a mask when indoors in areas shared with other people as well as outdoors if they are within six feet of another person. Teleworking is strongly encouraged.

In late January, Northam also imposed new workplace health and safety standards for Virginia businesses during the pandemic. Among other things, those standards mandate personal levels of available protective equipment, routine sanitation, social distancing and infectious-disease preparedness and response plans to be drafted.

The orders accompany earlier restrictions set by Northam:

Restaurants and other establishments can offer indoor dining but must stop selling alcohol at 10 p.m. and close by midnight. Entertainment venues can have as many as 250 people or 30 percent capacity, whichever is less. Retail stores can operate but must observe physical distancing requirements and enforce the state’s mask mandate for employees and customers. Fitness centers and sports facilities can operate at 75 percent capacity, with a 25-person limit. Beauty salons, barbershops and spas can operate, but everyone must wear a mask. Recreational sports are allowed with a limit of 25 spectators per field for indoor sports, with spectators for outdoor sports limited at two per player. For marathons and other races, the crowd limit is 250 people.

Have any of the variants of the virus been found in Virginia?

Yes. The Virginia Department of Health said there have been four confirmed cases in the state of the B.1.1.7 variant, first discovered in the United Kingdom, and one confirmed case of the B. 1.351 variant, first discovered in South Africa. The mutations appear to spread more easily than other variants of the virus, and there is some indication the United Kingdom variant could be more lethal. Available vaccines are thought to be effective against the variants.

Are there enough hospital beds in Virginia?

Yes, though the number of hospitalized covid-19 patients has been steadily increasing since late October. Overall, Virginia has 16,476 beds available, or “staffed” inside its hospitals, with plans to bring that number up to 19,771, if needed, by utilizing unused space on hospital campuses or even opening a treatment center elsewhere. You can find updated information on hospitalizations here.

How can I get tested for the virus?

Testing locations change often, while local health departments and some private groups have been hosting pop-up testing sites for limited periods. The most up-to-date information on where to get a coronavirus test can be found here.

Can I travel out of state?

Yes, but be mindful that some states have quarantine mandates for out-of-state travelers. For example, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut include Virginia on their lists of states whose infection rates are high enough to require a 10-day quarantine period. If you’re traveling to other states, check with the state and local health departments to see if Virginia is on their list.

Is it safe to travel by airplane, train or bus?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that people avoid travel if it’s not necessary. As CDC epidemiologist Allison Walker says: “There’s really no such thing as safe travel.”

Experts debate about the precise risk of air travel. While the rates of infections linked to flying are relatively low, that lis much more attributable to the lack of contact tracing to prove whether someone caught the virus on a plane or somewhere else, rather than the effectiveness of the ventilation systems on airplanes, researchers say.

That said, trains and buses do not have the same high-tech ventilation systems as planes. If you can drive in your personal car, rather than take a bus with others, consider that option instead. Meanwhile, the CDC has issued a public health order requiring masks to be worn on planes and trains, train and subway stations, bus terminals and airports throughout the country.

Are schools in Virginia holding classes in person?

Virginia’s Phase 3 guidelines allow all students to receive “in-person instruction … with social distancing measures in place.” Some smaller school districts have allowed students back into the classroom, while some have chosen to go all virtual. Others have implemented hybrid learning curriculums that allow students inside a classroom on certain days of the week. The situation is fluid, so it’d be good to keep in touch with your local school district for its latest policy.

In Northern Virginia, officials have set tentative plans to reopen, possibly after Feb. 16, after teachers and other began receiving vaccine doses and Northam recently said in-person instruction should at least be an option by mid-March. Parents are fiercely divided on the issue. Some applaud school officials’ caution and say they would like to keep their children home for the foreseeable future. Others are demanding in-person instruction.

While some students had returned for in-person instruction, mostly younger students and those enrolled in special-ed classes or career and technical classes, the surge in virus cases led many Northern Virginia school districts to reverse course. Loudoun County, which had returned about 18,000 children to school buildings, in mid-December suddenly announced it was returning all students to online learning, with schools Superintendent Eric Williams citing the “safety and well-being” of students and staff. Fairfax County also returned thousands of students to virtual learning in mid-December, as did Fauquier County.

Do I have to wear a mask in public in Virginia?

Those who are 5 and older must wear masks when indoors in areas shared with other people as well as outdoors if they are within six feet of another person.

Exemptions include eating or drinking in restaurants or taverns, exercising, a person seeking to communicate with a hearing-impaired person and anyone with a health condition that keeps them from wearing a face covering. Children older than 2 are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering when possible.

Employees inside essential business, such as a pharmacy or a restaurant, are also required to wear face coverings.

Violations of the mask order are considered a Class 1 misdemeanor and are subject to jail time and fines of as much as $2,500. The state has begun to penalize local businesses that violate the requirement by suspending food permits and other business licenses.

Is it safe to eat in a restaurant, go shopping, hit the gym or attend a religious service?

Public health experts say any indoor spaces have higher transmission risks than being outdoors. Masking, social distancing and limited capacity can reduce the risk of transmission indoors but cannot eliminate it.

The CDC recommends not visiting any of these places if you are feeling ill and to check in advance about mask policies.

Is it safe to eat in a tent outdoors at a restaurant?

The risk of transmission depends on who else is in the tent with you. If it’s a pod limited to only the diners in your household, your transmission risk is less than if multiple tables are seated inside the same sealed tent. Although outdoors, the tent, if closed off to the elements, could create poor ventilation akin to dining indoors. Experts recommend wearing your mask whenever not actively eating and drinking.

How is Virginia distributing the vaccine?

Virginia has received 1.44 million doses of vaccine, administering 71 percent of them so far. The state’s vaccination process has been hampered by confusion after the pool of eligible recipients was expanded under what turned out to be a false expectation that the federal government would be providing those extra doses. The state’s rate of inoculations briefly ranked near the bottom in the country before a push by Northam’s administration brought that rate up to where most states are.

Northam recently announced policy changes meant to smoothen the process. Among them: The state health department will create a single, statewide vaccination registration system, though Northam didn’t say when it will be available. Currently, vaccination appointments are done through county health departments, where the waitlists have been long due to the lack of vaccine doses. The state also changed its formula for distribution of vaccine doses to individual jurisdictions, basing it on their population instead of the demand for vaccines in each of those areas. That has caused frustration in Northern Virginia, where the demand for vaccines has been higher.

Health-care workers and residents of long-term care facilities were first to get the vaccine. Virginia is now offering doses to residents 65 and older along with some essential workers including health-care workers, teachers, firefighters, police officers and child-care workers, though the supply of doses for people in some of these categories is limited in certain jurisdictions.

The state’s health department is also working with licensed vaccine providers to distribute doses, including pharmacy chains such as Walgreens or grocery store outlets like Food City.

Nearly $40 million in federal Cares Act funds will go toward helping people who are uninsured or underinsured receive vaccines. Local health officials will be tasked with getting the vaccine to any non-federally recognized tribal communities.

More answers to questions about how the coronavirus vaccine is being distributed in the region can be found here.