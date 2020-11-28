A three-alarm fire tore through the upper floor and roof of an apartment building in Silver Spring in the early hours of Saturday morning, leaving some 50 residents displaced, according to firefighters.

Crews from the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service arrived to tackle the blaze shortly after 1:30 a.m., said Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the fire department. In all, about 120 personnel were involved.

Firefighters went into the building, part of the Leisure World complex for people age 55 and older, to help with the evacuation. Piringer said the rescue crews had to contend with an “intensifying fire” as they worked to get people out.

Images Piringer shared from the scene showed the roof of the three-story building on Elkridge Way turned to a sheet of flame before the fire was put out, leaving blackened, smoking rafters. No one was injured.

Later Saturday, Piringer said residents were being helped in retrieving clothes and medications before the Red Cross moves them into a hotel because the building is no longer safe for them to live.

Piringer said the cause of the fire is under investigation.