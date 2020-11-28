Firefighters went into the building, part of the Leisure World complex for people age 55 and older, to help with the evacuation. Piringer said the rescue crews had to contend with an “intensifying fire” as they worked to get people out.
Images Piringer shared from the scene showed the roof of the three-story building on Elkridge Way turned to a sheet of flame before the fire was put out, leaving blackened, smoking rafters. No one was injured.
Later Saturday, Piringer said residents were being helped in retrieving clothes and medications before the Red Cross moves them into a hotel because the building is no longer safe for them to live.
Piringer said the cause of the fire is under investigation.