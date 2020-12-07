The Capital Weather Gang rates today’s weather a 5/10: Any cosmetic snowflakes early on bring few problems, but it’s rather brisk. The daily digit is a somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather.

Today (Monday): Light snow or flurries are possible this morning, mainly south of the District. We can’t totally rule out a dusting but wouldn’t be surprised if most spots end up without accumulation. Some locations, especially as you head north, may not see snow at all. By midmorning, skies should begin to partially clear. During the afternoon, it’s partly sunny and cold with highs 40 to 45 and winds from the north around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium.

Tonight: A cold early winter’s night. Under partly cloudy skies, lows slide into the mid-20s in our colder spots to near 30 downtown. With winds from the northwest around 10 mph and higher gusts, it feels more like 20. Confidence: Medium-High.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Highs only manage the low 40s, which is more typical of January. Winds from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph, with some gusts over 20 mph, make it feel several degrees colder. Confidence: Medium-High.