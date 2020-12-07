Community colleges face steep declines in enrollment
When the pandemic hit, community colleges expected an enrollment surge. Recessions — a time when the newly unemployed are looking to learn new skills — can be good for two-year schools.
Instead, this year has given way to steep declines in enrollment — nearly 10 percent across public two-year colleges — according to data from the National Student Clearinghouse. Enrollment at four-year public schools and at four-year private schools dropped about 2 percent.
The trend is affecting D.C.-area schools: The University of the District of Columbia Community College, Montgomery College and Prince George’s Community College collectively have lost more than 2,000 students between last fall and this semester.
Enrollment slumps present financial issues for colleges and have prompted concerns about the students who, for one reason or another, can’t afford to continue their education.
But there are also bright spots, college officials said, such as the growing popularity of short-term classes that condense the coursework of a full semester into a few weeks.
D.C.-area forecast: Light snow or flurries possible early today; cold through midweek
The Capital Weather Gang rates today’s weather a 5/10: Any cosmetic snowflakes early on bring few problems, but it’s rather brisk. The daily digit is a somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather.
Today (Monday): Light snow or flurries are possible this morning, mainly south of the District. We can’t totally rule out a dusting but wouldn’t be surprised if most spots end up without accumulation. Some locations, especially as you head north, may not see snow at all. By midmorning, skies should begin to partially clear. During the afternoon, it’s partly sunny and cold with highs 40 to 45 and winds from the north around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium.
Tonight: A cold early winter’s night. Under partly cloudy skies, lows slide into the mid-20s in our colder spots to near 30 downtown. With winds from the northwest around 10 mph and higher gusts, it feels more like 20. Confidence: Medium-High.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Highs only manage the low 40s, which is more typical of January. Winds from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph, with some gusts over 20 mph, make it feel several degrees colder. Confidence: Medium-High.
For other forecasts and more on weather in the Washington region, sign up to receive the Capital Weather Gang in your inbox. (Or, on your smart speaker)
What do you think of Today in D.C.? Share your feedback.
The Post created Today in D.C. as a way to summarize the news in the Washington area for readers in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. We’d like to hear your thoughts on what you enjoyed about Today in D.C. and what we can improve on. Because, at the end of the day, we want to deliver headlines that are relevant and useful to you.
So, what are your thoughts? Take this five-minute survey and let us know.
And, please email postlocal@washpost.com with any questions or news from your neighborhood.