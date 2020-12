More than a decade ago, Bethesda lawyer Jeremy W. Schulman began working to reclaim millions of dollars belonging to the government of Somalia from accounts frozen during the country’s years of political turmoil. Now, Schulman is facing the possibility of decades in prison after the government accused him of defrauding the people he was claiming to help.

Prosecutors say Schulman, who was indicted last week on federal fraud charges, exploited connections to the Somali government and pretended to officially represent the war-torn country’s interests to enrich himself. His lawyers say that the Justice Department has it wrong and that Schulman was a trusted adviser and advocate of the Somali people.

Schulman, 47, made an initial appearance Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Gina L. Simms and through his lawyer pleaded not guilty to the charges. The hearing was held by videoconference in U.S. District Court in Maryland because of the pandemic.

“We firmly believe the Department of Justice is misinformed and has been derelict in its responsibility to thoroughly investigate and identify all exculpatory evidence,” Schulman’s legal team said in a statement provided by attorney Paul W. Butler.

“We are confident that when permitted an opportunity to tell his story, Mr. Schulman will be wholly vindicated of any criminal conduct, let alone fraud.”