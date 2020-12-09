The D.C. government announced Tuesday it has inked a deal with a second private lab to process coronavirus tests. City officials said a surge in testing demand that began last month has continued even after the Thanksgiving holiday.

The District has provided free tests since early in the pandemic; by late summer, about 10,000 tests were being administered weekly, Director of Public Works Chris Geldart said. The city conducted 17,000 tests last week and is on track for a similar total this week, as the number of covid-19 deaths climbed past 700 in D.C.

Daily numbers released Tuesday put the total number of coronavirus cases in Virginia, Maryland and D.C. at 506,280 — a number that is spiking faster than at any time earlier in the pandemic. D.C. officials say they are once again readying a field hospital it assembled at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, which was put in place earlier in the surge but never used.

LabCorp, which had been handling most tests from the city’s public testing sites, told the city that it couldn’t process so many tests without slowing results, meaning people might wait more than five days for their tests to come back, Geldart said.

The city decided that a wait of more than five days was unacceptable and arranged for the private company Curative to handle some of the tests.

Anyone tested at Judiciary Square, one of the city’s most popular testing sites, or at the newest public site, Nationals Park, will have their samples sent to Curative, Geldart said.