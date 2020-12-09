Good morning — It’s Wednesday. Grab your coffee or tea. Start your morning with headlines from around the Washington region.

Here are the top stories for Wednesday
11:43 a.m.
Terry McAuliffe to seek a second term as Virginia governor

By Laura Vozzella

RICHMOND — Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who mixed business-friendly politics with liberal social policies over four hard-charging years as Virginia governor, will announce Wednesday that he wants his old job back.

McAuliffe, 63, is scheduled to formally kick off his bid for a second term Wednesday morning in Richmond, according to four people with knowledge of his plans who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss them.

A win would make McAuliffe only the second governor since the Civil War to make a comeback in Virginia, the lone state to bar its chief executive from serving back-to-back terms.

11:34 a.m.
D.C. hires second lab to process coronavirus tests

By Ovetta Wiggins and Julie Zauzmer

The D.C. government announced Tuesday it has inked a deal with a second private lab to process coronavirus tests. City officials said a surge in testing demand that began last month has continued even after the Thanksgiving holiday.

The District has provided free tests since early in the pandemic; by late summer, about 10,000 tests were being administered weekly, Director of Public Works Chris Geldart said. The city conducted 17,000 tests last week and is on track for a similar total this week, as the number of covid-19 deaths climbed past 700 in D.C.

Daily numbers released Tuesday put the total number of coronavirus cases in Virginia, Maryland and D.C. at 506,280 — a number that is spiking faster than at any time earlier in the pandemic. D.C. officials say they are once again readying a field hospital it assembled at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, which was put in place earlier in the surge but never used.

LabCorp, which had been handling most tests from the city’s public testing sites, told the city that it couldn’t process so many tests without slowing results, meaning people might wait more than five days for their tests to come back, Geldart said.

The city decided that a wait of more than five days was unacceptable and arranged for the private company Curative to handle some of the tests.

Anyone tested at Judiciary Square, one of the city’s most popular testing sites, or at the newest public site, Nationals Park, will have their samples sent to Curative, Geldart said.

The test is still the same — a PCR test that involves a five-second swab in each nostril, not a deep poke back toward the brain. And the results arrive the same way — generally in an email or text message from the D.C. health department.

11:25 a.m.
Amtrak launches new digital payment options

By Luz Lazo

Amtrak customers can now pay their train fares with popular tap-and-go payment options such as Apple Pay, the railroad announced Tuesday.

The company has upgraded its mobile app and Amtrak.com to allow customers to use Apple Pay, Google Pay and PayPal to complete transactions, Amtrak said, offering customers an alternative to traditional credit and debit card payments.

Tuesday’s announcement comes as the railroad is on a major mission to lure back passengers and rebound from its worst financial crisis. The company has seen stunning revenue losses because of decline in ticket sales during the covid-19 pandemic. Ridership plummeted by 97 percent at the onset of the pandemic and remains down 75 percent compared to a year ago.

Amtrak says it wants to make booking easier for customers, and keep travel “contact-free” during the pandemic. Passengers are encouraged to make their Amtrak transactions online, from booking trips to checking the status of their train. Conductors can scan boarding e-Tickets shown from the Amtrak app.

Amtrak passengers can now get notification on the Amtrak app about gate and track information at some stations. Before booking, they can see how many seat are taken on a given train, a feature that allows customers to book a train that is less crowded.

In the Washington area, Metro in September launched a system where customers can reload their SmarTrip accounts with Apple Pay and a new Metro mobile app.

11:24 a.m.
D.C.-area forecast: Seasonably cold today with a few flakes possible, then a warmer stretch into the weekend

By Dan Stillman

Today’s Daily Digit: The Capital Weather Gang rates today’s weather a 5/10: The wind relents, but a seasonable chill lingers as plenty of clouds block the vitamin D, perhaps even producing a few flurries or a snow shower. The daily digit is a somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather.

Today: We continue to feel the chill this morning as temperatures rise into and through the 30s. Could see a few flurries or a snow shower, with afternoon highs stalling in the mid-40s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Fortunately, the winds do finally let up, blowing from the southwest only around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Evening temperatures fall back into the 30s under partly cloudy skies. Should see overnight lows a tad warmer than the past few nights, as they settle in the low to mid-30s with light winds. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Thursday beings a noticeably warmer stretch. Highs head for near 50 with mostly sunny skies and light winds from the northwest. Confidence: High

For other forecasts and more on weather in the Washington region, sign up to receive the Capital Weather Gang in your inbox. (Or, on your smart speaker.)

11:15 a.m.
Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy stepping down to focus on Virginia governor’s race

By Laura Vozzella

RICHMOND — Del. Jennifer D. Carroll Foy said Tuesday that she was stepping down from her seat in the Virginia legislature to focus on the 2021 governor’s race.

Carroll Foy (D-Prince William) released a video casting her decision as a “bold” move on behalf of Virginians whose interests have long been ignored — and who have borne the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m stepping down from the House of Delegates to focus 100 percent of my time on building a grass-roots movement to meet this moment,” she says in the video. “Helping families and workers recover and building a post-covid economy will be tough, but so are we. Together, we can rebuild a Virginia that leaves no one behind.”

Her resignation, which takes effect Saturday, set off a scramble to hold a special election before the General Assembly convenes on Jan. 13. Gov. Ralph Northam (D) called the election for Jan. 5. Democrats were working on plans to pick their nominee Saturday or Sunday, probably through a party-run primary. The GOP had not made any immediate nomination plans, a party spokesman said Monday afternoon.

11:01 a.m.
