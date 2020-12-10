Baltimore’s new mayor announced the most restrictive coronavirus measures in Maryland on Wednesday, including shutting down all indoor and outdoor dining.

Mayor Brandon Scott (D) said tougher restrictions on places where the virus is most likely to spread must be implemented to stave off a catastrophe at hospitals. The restrictions, which go into effect at 5 p.m. Friday, also shut down bar service, movie theaters, adult entertainment venues and hookah bars.

Maryland broke a record Wednesday for coronavirus-related hospitalizations that had stood since May, with 1,715 people needing treatment.

Scott said more restrictions could be on the way if the city’s infection rate does not abate.

“Baltimore, we’re still in a pandemic. And to be honest, some of us aren’t acting like it,” Scott said at a news conference.

Scott also capped capacity at 25 percent for religious institutions, retail establishments, hair salons and barbershops, gyms, the Maryland Zoo, and the city’s casino, which is also prohibited from selling food and drinks.

Statewide and in Baltimore, the daily coronavirus infection rate has tripled since Nov. 1, rising from about 14 people per 100,000 residents to 45 as of Wednesday.