Good morning — it’s Thursday. Grab your coffee or tea. Here’s the latest news from around the Washington region.

Today’s weather: Plenty of sun, light breeze. Temperatures steadily warm over the next three days and don’t drop back to average levels until Monday. Highs 50 to 54.

Here are the top stories for Thursday
11:20 a.m.
Link copied
link

Baltimore shuts down indoor and outdoor dining as region’s coronavirus cases surge

By Patricia Sullivan and Erin Cox

Baltimore’s new mayor announced the most restrictive coronavirus measures in Maryland on Wednesday, including shutting down all indoor and outdoor dining.

Mayor Brandon Scott (D) said tougher restrictions on places where the virus is most likely to spread must be implemented to stave off a catastrophe at hospitals. The restrictions, which go into effect at 5 p.m. Friday, also shut down bar service, movie theaters, adult entertainment venues and hookah bars.

Maryland broke a record Wednesday for coronavirus-related hospitalizations that had stood since May, with 1,715 people needing treatment.

Scott said more restrictions could be on the way if the city’s infection rate does not abate.

“Baltimore, we’re still in a pandemic. And to be honest, some of us aren’t acting like it,” Scott said at a news conference.

Scott also capped capacity at 25 percent for religious institutions, retail establishments, hair salons and barbershops, gyms, the Maryland Zoo, and the city’s casino, which is also prohibited from selling food and drinks.

Statewide and in Baltimore, the daily coronavirus infection rate has tripled since Nov. 1, rising from about 14 people per 100,000 residents to 45 as of Wednesday.

Read more about coronavirus cases in the DMV:

11:10 a.m.
Link copied
link

D.C.-area forecast: Milder sunshine today with an even warmer weekend

By David Streit

Today’s Daily Digital: The Capital Weather Gang rates today’s weather a 6/10: Sunny as a rule and not quite as cool. The daily digit is a somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather.

Today: Sunshine is in abundance for a change and helps to quickly take the edge off the chilly start to the day. Highs are mainly in the lower 50s, with light winds from the northwest. Confidence: High

Tonight: The stars are twinkling bright with nary a cloud in sight. South winds are minimal. Lows slip to near 30 in our colder spots to the mid- to upper 30s downtown. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Sunny skies prevail much of the day. Highs in the mid- to upper 50s are a treat for this time of year. Winds from the south are generally light. Confidence: High

For other forecasts and more on weather in the Washington region, sign up to receive the Capital Weather Gang in your inbox. (Or, on your smart speaker.)

article-outline
RELATEDTaking stock of every winter outlook for Washington, D.C.
11:01 a.m.
Link copied
link

What do you think of Today in D.C.? Share your feedback.

By Teddy Amenabar

The Post created Today in D.C. as a way to summarize the news in the Washington area for readers in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. We’d like to hear your thoughts about how we can improve. Because, at the end of the day, we want to deliver headlines that are relevant and useful to you.

So, what are your thoughts? Take this five-minute survey and let us know.

And please email postlocal@washpost.com with any questions or news from your neighborhood.