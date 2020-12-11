As coronavirus cases surge, our list of favorite holiday bars only includes bars and restaurants that can be enjoyed outdoors. For those who aren’t sure they want to dine out, there are to-go options, because even if you think you can’t find the holiday spirit right now, the holiday spirit will come to you. Archipelago offers a “Sippin’ Santa Home Edition” for takeout or delivery with premade rum cocktails and Santa-shaped tiki glasses. Ivy and Coney, which turns into the Hanukkah-themed Chai-vy and Cohen-y each December, is closed to in-person diners this winter but will keep the spirit of Hanukkah alive with take-out and delivery deals that include eight latkes and eight shots of Manischewitz for $18, and is also selling “Team Apple Sauce” and “Team Sour Cream” T-shirts to support the bar.

Archipelago

Archipelago is one of the cheeriest places in D.C. — close your eyes, and you’ve been whisked away to an idealized tropical island where hollowed-out pineapples are filled with rum and fruit juice, and “Magnum P.I.” is worshiped as a deity. As much of an escape as this is 11 months out of the year, it’s extra special in December, when Archipelago turns into Sippin’ Santa, a Christmas bar where the rum drinks are spiced with nutmeg and cinnamon, and sipped from mugs shaped like a flip-flop wearing, surfboard-carrying Kris Kringle.

Sippin’ Santa, it must be noted, is a nationwide chain of pop-up bars, run by the same New York-based team that organizes the holiday-themed Miracle pop-ups. Archipelago co-founder Owen Thomson says that while the parent company provides the framework for the eight cocktails on the menu, “everything’s got some malleability to it,” and Archipelago is still using housemade liqueurs, bitters and syrups in such drinks as the North Pole Punch, a brawny blend of bourbon, overproof rum, crème de banana, and maple and cinnamon syrups, or the Kaloka Colada, a ceramic coconut filled with multiple Caribbean rums, juices, and a surprisingly balanced pumpkin spice coconut crème blend.

The bar closed just before Thanksgiving to upgrade its patio with more covered and heated seating, thanks to a winterization grant from the city. It’s a bright and toastier spot, with glowing candy canes on the walls, globe-shaped paper ornaments overhead, and colored lights wrapped, well, everywhere. Twangy surf instrumentals and lounge-lizard versions of Christmas carols make it feel almost like — dare I say it? — a holiday party.

Capacity can be an issue, though: Thomason says people still come to Archipelago’s door on weekends looking for walk-in seats, but “We have like nine tables. If you don’t have a reservation on a Saturday night, we probably can’t seat you.” (If you are lucky enough to get a table, there’s a 90-minute time limit for dinner and drinks.)

For those who don’t feel comfortable dining out or hesitate to brave winter temperatures, Archipelago has put together the Sippin’ Santa Home Edition, a to-go box with six to eight servings of two different holiday cocktails; a selection of garnishes, swizzle sticks and cocktail umbrellas; and, for an extra fee, the same tiki glasses used in the bar — the hula-dancing reindeer is a particular favorite. So far, Thomson says, the boxes have been popular for date nights and also groups looking to hold happy hours on Zoom instead of at Archipelago. “We want it to be as close as you can get,” Thomson says. “Everybody needs some escapism right now, and that’s the business we’re in.”

1201 U St. NW. archipelagobardc.com. Open Tuesday-Sunday through Dec. 24. Reservations available through Resy. Cocktails $14; Home edition starts at $60.

Electric Cool-Aid

A sea of shiny red, green, gold and silver ornaments hangs under the tent at the Electric Cool-Aid beer garden in Shaw: gleaming balls, grooved baubles, glittering ellipses. It’s an attractive retro array that’s decidedly more low-key than most decorated bars but still reminds you that the holidays are here.

The collection got its start when co-owner Angela DelBrocco’s parents were cleaning out their attic, and grew to more than 1,000 by the time Electric Cool-Aid began decorating this year. “I think we all are missing home a bit these holidays, so it was fun for the staff to hang ornaments on what we had — and this year, we have a tent,” DelBrocco says.

DelBrocco and fellow co-owner Jesse Schwartz both worked at “multiple iterations” of Miracle on Seventh Street, but they’ve wisely chosen not to follow the over-the-top model. Instead, it’s a fun place to sit and sip one of the hot drinks, such as the spicy Ginger Snap Barrel-Aged Old Fashioned, made by aging High West Double Rye whiskey and gingersnap bitters in a charred-oak barrel in-house, or the easy-sipping hot toddy, which can be spiked with a choice of spirits. Bourbon and St. George’s seasonal spiced pear liqueur are the most popular options, but DelBrocco notes they received so many off-menu requests for Fireball that you can now choose that, too.

After the recent cold snap, Electric Cool-Aid has cut its hours back to Thursday through Sunday, as there’s only so much heaters can do when temperatures drop below 40. DelBrocco says the buzzy new Schmaltz Brothers kosher food truck will be serving a special Hanukkah menu on Dec. 11 and 17, and that the bar will remain open through Dec. 20, but after that, “we are taking a wait-and-see approach for if we come back right after Christmas or if we pack up for the winter at that time,” DelBrocco says, adding that weather, the spread of coronavirus and customer demand will determine how long they stay open.

512 Rhode Island Ave. NW. electriccool-aid.com. Open Thursday-Sunday through at least Dec. 20. Reservations available through Resy. Drinks $10-$12.

Garden District

Even on one of the most heavily trafficked blocks of 14th Street’s restaurant row, Garden District manages to stand out. The facade of the building is covered with rows of glowing plastic carolers, a snowman, drummer boys and candy canes, and decked with garlands of evergreens. Eight reindeer swoop over the front beer garden, leading a brightly lit Santa and his sleigh. White lights and garlands hang overhead and on the walls. It is a little tacky, and very, very festive.

Decorating is an annual tradition at Garden District, but it feels even more of a relief to be sitting in the beer garden with Santa’s Little Helper, a cup of cocoa spiked with peppermint schnapps and garnished with two flame-toasted marshmallows, or the brandy-powered eggnog. (Hot cider and cocoa are also available without booze.) The menu is reliable: brisket sandwiches, gooey four-cheese grilled cheeses and, for that German Christmas market feeling, steaming bratwursts and mulled wine.

Garden District’s tables are often in demand, even without the pandemic, and although it doesn’t offer reservations, the restaurant does have a user-friendly wait list on its website. Customers can see how many other groups are in front of them, and how long they’ve been waiting. It’s useful to know, for example, if you’re the only group of two. The catch is that as soon as your name is at the top, you’ve got 10 minutes to get to the host stand near the corner of S and 14th streets, so don’t put your name down when you’re too far away. (Pro tip: Garden District opens at 5 p.m., and tables can occupied for a maximum of two hours, so it’s good to be near the top of the waitlist at 5 or 7 p.m.)

1801 14th St. NW. gardendistrictdc.com. Open daily through Dec. 20. Drinks $10.91, or $12 with tax.

Guinness Open Gate Brewery

If you love Guinness — on the level where you own a framed “My Goodness, My Guinness” print, a pub-style imperial pint glass, and have at least one black T-shirt with a harp on it — you’re going to love the Guinness Open Gate Brewery’s Holiday Light Walk, an outdoor installation where the festive LED light displays feature well-known animals from vintage Guinness ads, such as a toucan and a seal, ready for holiday selfies. They surround an impressive “keg tree” composed of more than 250 kegs stacked in a pyramid and strung with strands of green lights.

If you love a good, rich winter beer — a malty Winter Warmer, with notes of caramel, cinnamon and nutmeg; a hefty gingerbread-spiced imperial stout that picked up vanilla notes after aging in bourbon barrels; or a barrel-aged coffee and coconut porter that resembles a boozy chocolate horchata — then Guinness is also a great place to visit right now, regardless of your feelings about the Irish brewery’s signature Draught Stout. These seasonal beers, all made in Halethorpe, not Dublin, have the body and ABV percentage that make them are perfect for sipping outdoors in winter. (If you prefer to drink at home, these beers are all available in bottles or cans for contactless pick-up at the brewery.)

Through the end of the month, Guinness has turned the vast lawn in front of its brewery into a socially distanced beer garden, with some tables under a fully-enclosed, heated tent, and others in the open air. Tables are first-come, first-seated, and lucky visitors will find themselves at or next to one of the handful with fire pits. Otherwise, bundle up, and let the beer warm you up.

5001 Washington Blvd, Halethorpe. guinnessbrewerybaltimore.com. Open Thursday through Sunday through December, except. Dec. 25. Beers $8-$11.

Tiki TNT

For Tiki TNT owner Todd Thrasher, no holiday movie resonates more right now than “The Year Without a Santa Claus,” the cult 1974 holiday special. So when he was putting together the festive cocktail list for his rum distillery and tiki bar at the Wharf, he turned to stop-motion animation for inspiration. “I figured it was a fitting end to 2020,” Thrasher says. “The year without guests!”

You’ll naturally find a Heat Miser (hot, rum-spiked cider turned tropical with the addition of pineapple) and the Snow Miser (creamy, cinnamon-heavy eggnog with rum and whiskey) on the menu, as well as the Mr. Thistlewhite, a festive and fragrant horchata shaken with coconut rum and topped with toasted coconut. Our favorite, though, was the Pere Noel: A thick, frothy peppermint cold foam atop a mix of the citrus-spiced house Green rum and peppermint syrup that went down like an intoxicating candy cane. (The regular menu is also available if you’re craving classic tiki concoctions.)

Tiki decorations and holiday decorations already share an over-the-top synergy, so the upside-down Christmas tree hanging from the ceiling and the cheery, inflatable Santas in Hawaiian shirts are right at home next to the neon palm trees and the wooden canoes over the bar. The outdoor tables are arranged on a deck between individual heaters, though a breeze can still blow in from the water after dark. Worth noting: The rooftop patio now has plastic walls, which makes it “indoor dining” according to the city’s definition.

The restaurant’s vestibule has become Thrasher’s Rum-Ron-Rhum Shoppe, which sells bottles of rum, tasting kits and holiday glassware, useful for picking up gifts or trying to re-create tiki drinks at home.

1130 Maine Ave. SW. tikitnt.com. Open Wednesday through Sunday through Jan. 6. Reservations available through Resy. Drinks $14.

Wunder Garten

At 13,000 square feet, Wunder Garten is one of the more spacious beer gardens in D.C. But between its month-long Oktoberfest and the beginning of its current Winterfest festival, the capacity was trimmed, from “250 to 300” to “150 to 225” people at a time, “in light of the rising number of covid cases,” says director of development Brandon Bayton. Most of the seats remain first-come, first-served, whether at a long, German-style table, gathered around fire pits or inside a plastic-walled tent, though groups of up to six can make reservations for heated cabanas, which cost $75 to $250, depending on the time. (If a seat by a fire isn’t available when you arrive, you can stake a claim once other customers leave, but remember to ask a staff member to disinfect the table before sitting down.)

It’s fine to drop by with a friend after work or on a weekend afternoon to catch up over a hot drink — maybe hot chocolate made sweet and potent with butterscotch schnapps and vanilla vodka, or mint tea with whiskey and chocolate liqueur — but Wunder Garten is becoming a destination, thanks to the busiest calendar of any holiday-themed bar in the area.

The first week, which kicked off Dec. 4, included live screen printing of holiday cards; ugly sweater parties with prizes for the worst outfits; an afternoon of dog photos with Santa to raise money for the City Dogs rescue organization; and trivia hosted by drag queens. It doesn’t let up from there, with DIY ornament crafting (Dec. 12-13), a costumes-encouraged apres-ski party (Dec. 12), drag queen bingo (Dec. 14), Christmas trivia (Dec. 15) and paint-and-sip classes (Dec. 16). Some socially distanced activities take place in the tent, which, on a recent visit, had all four sides down — a consideration for those trying to avoid quasi-indoor activities.

On the way out, there's an on-site Christmas tree lot, with sizes ranging from tabletop pines to full-size firs, if you want to bring the holidays home with you.