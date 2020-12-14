Here are the top stories for Monday:
- A Black Lives Matter banner and sign were torn from two historic Black churches in downtown D.C. and destroyed during pro-Trump protests Saturday night.
- Kamala D. Harris’s husband, lawyer Doug Emhoff, will teach at Georgetown Law next semester.
D.C. man who opened his home to protesters is honored by Time magazine
Since late Thursday, Rahul Dubey’s cellphone has been buzzing with calls and text messages from family and friends congratulating him on being named one of Time magazine’s “Heroes of 2020.”
Dubey was widely praised after he opened his Northwest Washington home in early June to roughly 60 people who had been protesting racial injustice after George Floyd’s death. Law enforcement had pushed the demonstrators down the street, and they faced possible arrest for staying out after a city-imposed curfew.
Time’s editors determined that the 44-year-old health-care entrepreneur should be honored as a hero for giving the protesters overnight refuge in his rented, three-story rowhouse near the corner of Swann and 15th streets NW.
Read more from The Post’s coverage of the protests:
From over the weekend: Washington area reports thousands of new coronavirus cases
As the nation approaches 300,000 coronavirus deaths, the District and Maryland on Saturday reported their highest numbers of new infections in a week.
The District reported 286 new coronavirus cases, and Maryland reported 3,538. Those were the highest totals for both jurisdictions in the past week. Virginia on Saturday reported 4,177 new cases, its second-highest number for the week after the 4,398 it logged Wednesday.
Virginia also reported 39 deaths linked to the virus, while Maryland reported 36 and the District four.
Read more about coronavirus cases in the DMV:
D.C.-area forecast:
