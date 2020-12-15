Here are the top stories for Tuesday:
- Hospitals in the Washington region are administering the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine this week. A massive logistical undertaking to quell the virus is now underway.
- Virginia Rep.-elect Bob Good calls the pandemic “phony.” Covid-19 has killed more than 300 people in his district.
- As stay-at-home restrictions rise, here are ways to cope (with tips for everything from entertainment to parenting).
- Get local news delivered to your inbox: Morning (8 a.m.) | Afternoon (4 p.m.)
- Want to know about the next major storm in the D.C. area? Sign up for email alerts by the Capital Weather Gang.
Washington’s past: Holiday shopping at Woodward & Lothrop
This photograph of holiday shoppers at Woodward & Lothrop was taken by Marion S. Trikosko in November 1957. The department store closed its stores in 1995, but the flagship building in downtown Washington, now home to a Zara and Forever 21, still bears the company’s name.
Woodward & Lothrop — known to patrons as “Woodies” — is considered Washington’s first department store. The store’s founders, Samuel Walter Woodward and Alvin Mason Lothrop, opened at the corner of 11th and F streets NW in 1886.
In 2013, Michael Lisicky, a historian of American department stores, published a book on Woodward & Lothrop with the subtitle, “A Store Worthy of the Nation’s Capital.” He wrote that Woodward & Lothrop was the Buick of department stores in the District, known for being the store people wanted to shop at — not the one they had to go to.
“It wasn’t the high, it wasn’t the medium, and it certainly wasn’t the low,” Lisicky told The Post. “It was better than it needed to be.”
Lisicky said the store had “legendary” decorated windows for the holidays along F Street. The point was to get people “off the streets and into the stores,” he said.
The store wasn’t welcoming for everyone in Washington. As The Post’s John Kelly wrote in 2014, most of the District’s department stores were explicitly or casually racist, and “Woodies was no different.”
“The NAACP and CORE were among groups that organized demonstrations and boycotts that eventually forced Woodies and other retailers to be more welcoming,” Kelly wrote.
Woodward & Lothrop was sold in 1995 after 115 years as a Washington department store. The local company had trouble competing in the Washington area with national chains.
This is part of a series that explores Washington’s past. If you have a story or a photo to share, please email postlocal@washpost.com.
More on Woodward & Lothrop:
Two Metro stations to temporarily close in February for construction
Metro plans to close its Addison Road and Arlington Cemetery stations on the Blue and Silver lines for three months early next year while it replaces station platforms.
The stations will be closed from Feb. 13 to May 23 as part of Metro’s multiyear platform improvement program. Free shuttle buses will be provided to bridge riders to nearby stations.
During this period, the transit agency said, Blue Line trains will not run. Instead, Yellow Line trains will operate between the Franconia-Springfield station and Mount Vernon Square via the Potomac River bridge.
For other shuttle bus details and a list of Metrobus routes that offer alternatives, go to wmata.com/platforms.
Read more of The Post’s reporting on Metro:
D.C.-area forecast: Sunny and cold today as a winter storm arrives Wednesday
The Capital Weather Gang rates today’s weather a 6/10: The cold calm before the storm. The daily digit is a somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.
Today: Mostly sunny skies help us dry out from Monday’s moisture, but temperatures only manage the low to mid-40s for highs as light winds blow from the north at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High.
Tonight: Becoming cloudy with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s as light winds blow from the east or northeast near 5 mph. Confidence: High.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Light precipitation developing mid- to late morning should start as snow or a wintry mix across the area (except perhaps plain rain into Southern Maryland). Areas east of I-95 should change to plain rain by late afternoon, and it could be heavy at times with localized flooding. Our western and northern suburbs could continue to see a wintry mix through the afternoon, while far western to northwestern locations could stay mostly snow with heavier accumulations. Highs range from near freezing in far western to northwestern areas to the low to mid-40s closer to the bay. Winds are from the northeast and east at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Confidence: Low-Medium.
Do you have questions about the winter storm heading towards Washington and the Northeast? Send an email to postlocal@washpost.com.
For other forecasts and more on weather in the Washington region, sign up to receive the Capital Weather Gang in your inbox. (Or, on your smart speaker.)
What do you think of Today in D.C.? Share your feedback.
The Post created Today in D.C. as a way to summarize the news in the Washington area for readers in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. We’d like to hear your thoughts on how we can improve. Because, at the end of the day, we want to deliver headlines that are relevant and useful to you.
So, what are your thoughts? Take this five-minute survey and let us know.
And please email postlocal@washpost.com with any questions or news from your neighborhood.