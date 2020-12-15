This photograph of holiday shoppers at Woodward & Lothrop was taken by Marion S. Trikosko in November 1957. The department store closed its stores in 1995, but the flagship building in downtown Washington, now home to a Zara and Forever 21, still bears the company’s name.

Woodward & Lothrop — known to patrons as “Woodies” — is considered Washington’s first department store. The store’s founders, Samuel Walter Woodward and Alvin Mason Lothrop, opened at the corner of 11th and F streets NW in 1886.

In 2013, Michael Lisicky, a historian of American department stores, published a book on Woodward & Lothrop with the subtitle, “A Store Worthy of the Nation’s Capital.” He wrote that Woodward & Lothrop was the Buick of department stores in the District, known for being the store people wanted to shop at — not the one they had to go to.

“It wasn’t the high, it wasn’t the medium, and it certainly wasn’t the low,” Lisicky told The Post. “It was better than it needed to be.”

Lisicky said the store had “legendary” decorated windows for the holidays along F Street. The point was to get people “off the streets and into the stores,” he said.

The store wasn’t welcoming for everyone in Washington. As The Post’s John Kelly wrote in 2014, most of the District’s department stores were explicitly or casually racist, and “Woodies was no different.”

“The NAACP and CORE were among groups that organized demonstrations and boycotts that eventually forced Woodies and other retailers to be more welcoming,” Kelly wrote.

Woodward & Lothrop was sold in 1995 after 115 years as a Washington department store. The local company had trouble competing in the Washington area with national chains.

This is part of a series that explores Washington’s past. If you have a story or a photo to share, please email postlocal@washpost.com.