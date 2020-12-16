However, Epstein pointed out that his ruling will for now only have a limited impact on the number of cases within the city limits — 458, according to the order.

“Ending the filing moratorium will not directly result in any evictions during the public health emergency,” Epstein wrote. “Nor will ending the filing moratorium automatically result in a flood of new eviction cases.”

But for those landlords who are impacted by the decision, the legal wheels can start to move again.

“The only short-term impact of the court’s ruling is that the court will schedule a hearing in these cases as soon as it reasonably can, property owners will have to try to prove their case, and defendants will be able to raise any defense or seek any relief to which they are entitled,” the ruling stated. “For these families, both the eviction and filing moratoriums do not solve the underlying problem — the moratoriums only delay the day of reckoning that they face.”

Since March, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and the D.C. Council have taken a number of steps to shield District tenants from losing their homes in the middle of a fast-spreading virus. In May, Bowser signed into law a provision banning eviction filings for 60 days after the state of emergency lifts. The state of emergency is scheduled to end Dec. 31, but the D.C. Council on Tuesday voted to give the mayor the authority to extend it to March 31.

More than 131,000 D.C. renters were projected to possibly face eviction due to the virus’s economic fallout, according to an analysis by the Aspen Institute Financial Security Program and the COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project — projections that did not come true due to the city’s moratorium.

But as the months have dragged on, housing providers have become increasingly vocal about the pressure the eviction moratorium has had on their own finances. Five landlords eventually challenged the legality of the city’s effort in separate lawsuits that were combined in Epstein’s ruling.

The cases revolved around two different moratoriums enacted by the city. The first, a filing moratorium blocking all landlords and property owners from filing an eviction with the court until 60 days after the mayor lifts a public emergency. The second, an eviction moratorium, prevents all landlords and property owners from evicting tenants during the course of a state of emergency.

“[T]he property owners do not challenge the constitutionally of the moratorium on evictions themselves,” the order states. “The separate eviction moratorium means that even if landlords could file an eviction case and obtain a judgment for possession, they could not use the judgment to evict the tenant from the property during the public health emergency.”

According to Aaron Sokolow, an attorney representing landlords in the case, the ruling spares “property owners from an otherwise bleak situation where there is nothing they could do.”

Housing advocates, however, worry the decision will weaken the city’s eviction’s protections.