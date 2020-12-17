D.C.-area forecast: Clearing but blustery today and remaining chilly into the weekend
By David Streit
The Capital Weather Gang rates today’s weather a 3/10: Skies quickly clear, but cold breezes make eyes tear. Clearing early and breezy, but watch out for slick spots. A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.
Today: With temperatures in the 20s early this morning after Wednesday’s slop, icy spots are likely on sidewalks and roads. Please use caution. Clouds should quickly break up in the morning. Brisk northwest winds drop off, but with highs stuck in the mid- to upper 30s, it is still bracing. Wind chills start the day in the teens and don’t get much above freezing in the afternoon. Confidence: High
Tonight: Clouds should be slow to increase, giving you a chance to see the crescent moon just above Jupiter and Saturn in the early-evening sky. Good practice as Jupiter and Saturn will nearly glow as one Monday evening, which is not to be missed! Lows range from the lower 20s in snow-covered areas to upper 20s downtown. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Thursday): Sunshine quickly returns across the area, but temperatures struggle to climb. Another day of highs in the mid- to upper 30s is the outcome, with light northwest breezes. Confidence: High
