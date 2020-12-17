Good morning — It’s Thursday. Grab your coffee or tea. Start your morning with news from around the Washington region.

Perspective: In his memoir ‘Newsman,’ TV’s Pat Collins sticks to his story

By John Kelly

On the evening before the first possible snowstorm of winter 2020, Pat Collins was clear-eyed about the likelihood that he would be deploying his most famous journalistic accessory.

“It appears that the snow/rain line has moved north a bit,” the NBC4 reporter told me on the phone. “So I’m not sure if we’re going to have a stick-worthy snow or not.”

Still, he reassured me, “I’m in a constant state of readiness.”

Collins has spent much of the past 50 years in such a state. And during the winter months, he’s had his stick at his side, ready to plunge it into any random hump, hillock or drift.

The story of the Pat Collins Snow Stick — and the story of the man who wields it — is told in Collins’s new memoir, “Newsman.”

If you watch local TV news, you know Collins. You know him by his delivery. It’s a delivery ... in which he pauses ... every now and ... then.

D.C.-area forecast: Clearing but blustery today and remaining chilly into the weekend

By David Streit

The Capital Weather Gang rates today’s weather a 3/10: Skies quickly clear, but cold breezes make eyes tear. Clearing early and breezy, but watch out for slick spots. A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

Today: With temperatures in the 20s early this morning after Wednesday’s slop, icy spots are likely on sidewalks and roads. Please use caution. Clouds should quickly break up in the morning. Brisk northwest winds drop off, but with highs stuck in the mid- to upper 30s, it is still bracing. Wind chills start the day in the teens and don’t get much above freezing in the afternoon. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds should be slow to increase, giving you a chance to see the crescent moon just above Jupiter and Saturn in the early-evening sky. Good practice as Jupiter and Saturn will nearly glow as one Monday evening, which is not to be missed! Lows range from the lower 20s in snow-covered areas to upper 20s downtown. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Sunshine quickly returns across the area, but temperatures struggle to climb. Another day of highs in the mid- to upper 30s is the outcome, with light northwest breezes. Confidence: High

