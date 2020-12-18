Instead, in-person celebrations are taking place earlier across the region, while restaurants and bars are trying to replicate New Year’s Eve specials for takeout and delivery. Here’s an overview of what to expect.

The at-home experience

If you’re just looking forward to spending the night on the couch this year, you’re in luck — and you can make it a bit special with at-home packages.

The Hamilton’s all-inclusive package is one of the most engaging ideas in town: Centered on an exclusive live-streamed 90-minute show by the 19th Street Band, there are options for hors d’oeuvres, batched cocktails, beer and bottles of wine. Viewing the concert requires purchasing one of the food packages, which start at $150 for two-to-four people; drink packages add an extra $75 to $150.

You’ve burned through much more of your Netflix queue than you thought this year, but AFI Silver can help you see the year out on a high note. While we’re probably all tired of seasonal movies at this point, AFI’s Holiday Classics series includes “Sunset Boulevard,” in which two very different New Year’s Eve parties feature in the plot. Watch it on demand on Dec. 31, after you’ve ordered in.

D.C. To-GoGo has emerged as one of the good things to come out of 2020: a delivery service that doesn’t charge local restaurants the high fees that some national services do while still paying drivers a living wage. Its “New Year’s Eve To-GoGo” is a one-stop shop for New Year’s Eve deals from a variety of restaurants and cocktail bars, and free delivery throughout D.C.. Depending on your budget, you can treat your date to a cheese and charcuterie platter and a bottle of champagne from La Jambe ($108); a party pack with house-made eggnog or coquito and a half-bottle of champagne from McClellan’s Retreat; or a Detroit-style pizza, two 750ml bottles of the Champagne of Beers and two shots of Malort from Ivy and Coney ($40).

In truth, most of our favorite restaurants are putting together something special for what is traditionally a big night, whether that’s a five-course home meal from Rose’s Luxury ($100 per person), a “bubbly box” with three bottles of sparkling wine from Lulu’s Winegarden ($75) or make-at-home cocktail kits from Columbia Room ($100). After a year during which we’ve all tried to support local businesses as much as possible it’s a nice way to say “thanks,” and hope they survive through next year, when we might really have something to celebrate.

Cheers to Dublin (and 2021)

In a year during which international travel came to a standstill and getting on a plane feels like the last thing anyone should do, a number of pubs and bars are pretending they’re on vacation in Ireland, offering celebratory toasts at 7 p.m. ET — the exact moment when the Emerald Isle finally escapes from 2020. (Ironically, pubs in Ireland that don’t serve food will remain closed on New Year’s Eve due to coronavirus restrictions.)

The idea of celebrating New Year’s Eve alongside people in a different time zone isn’t new: Now-shuttered Irish pubs Ri-Ra and Fado offered two toasts — one at 7 p.m. for Dublin, one at midnight local time — at least as far back as the mid-2000s, in Ri-Ra’s case. And while toasting on Irish time is common, it’s not the only country so honored: The Queen Vic on H Street NE traditionally raises a glass at 7 p.m. when England rolls into the new year, and will do so again to welcome 2021.

This year, though, the focus is on Irish toasts, whether that’s done with whiskey or Guinness. There are low-key parties at Daniel O’Connell’s in Old Town Alexandria, Ireland’s Four Courts in Arlington and Across the Pond in Dupont Circle, all of which offer free admission and suggest reservations because of limited capacity. The Renegade in Clarendon isn’t Irish by any stretch, but its “Irish Style” New Year’s, which costs $30 at the door, includes live music by Phillip Michael Parsons and a Jameson toast.

Duffy’s Irish Pub is going a bit more elaborate: The $80 tickets include an open bar on beer, wine and some liquor from 5 to 9:30 p.m., as well as the 7 p.m. toast, and all-you-can-eat food from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. It won’t be too crazy, though: House rules include “No dancing unless seated at your table” and “No table hopping.” So not quite the usual festivities, but a party nonetheless.

Bands, comedy and live entertainment

Despite limits on live entertainment in D.C. and Maryland, New Year’s Eve concerts and events are still happening in Virginia, though they’re socially distanced and running on a different schedule.

The Seldom Scene traditionally rings in the New Year at the Birchmere, and this year will be no different — well, except for the 7:30 p.m. start time, the Alexandria venue operating at 40 percent capacity, temperature checks and the lack of opening acts for the area’s most famous bluegrass band.

Those looking for live music who’d prefer to be outdoors instead of inside can head to the State Theatre for a free concert by the Nowhere Men, billed as “an acoustic tribute to the Beatles.” Capacity is limited — the stage is essentially in the Falls Church venue’s parking lot — so you should arrive well before the 7 p.m. start time to grab good seats.

It would be difficult to capture the spirit of Alexandria’s family-friendly First Night celebration, which took place across the city, so organizers have created a very different event this year. The new version is a drive-in party featuring multiple bands, including an Earth, Wind and Fire Tribute Band, rockabilly group the Rock-A-Sonics, and Top-40 cover band JukeBoxx; the “no fuss, no cuss” Clean AF Comedy Show; on-site food trucks; and a fireworks show on a movie screen. Tickets are $60 per vehicle, which includes a 15-by-20-foot parking space.

And if you want to combine the Irish New Year’s theme (see above) with singalongs, the engaging singer/guitarist Pat Carroll performs at Murphy’s Irish Pub in Old Town. The music starts at 6:15 p.m., giving you plenty of time to have a glass of something before 7.