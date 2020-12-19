At Lapis, an Afghani bistro in Adams Morgan, manager Mozhda Nezrabi said her servers have been setting up an extra heater next to each outdoor table just to keep diners warm. But, on Friday night, Nezrabi said business was “shockingly slow.”

“It is hard to survive,” Nezrabi said, adding that Lapis will have to depend on takeout orders once the indoor dining ban goes into effect.

The decision by the District comes days after the city reduced indoor dining capacity from 50 percent to 25 percent and required restaurants to close at midnight and stop serving alcohol after 10 p.m. It follows bans on indoor restaurant dining imposed in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties and Baltimore City in neighboring Maryland earlier this month.

The Restaurant Association of Maryland announced lawsuits Friday against these jurisdictions, arguing there is no clear link between restaurants and the spread of the coronavirus.

Gene Alexeyev, the general manager at Mintwood Place in Adams Morgan, said it has already been a challenging year for everyone in the restaurant industry, with businesses forced to pivot and make hard choices. Still, he said, he agreed with the indoor dining ban, saying the move comes at a critical moment for everyone to double-down so restaurants are able to return to normal sooner.

“There’s no one to be frustrated with,” Alexeyev, 41, said. “We’re all trying to figure it out.”

While on a smoke break outside Akira Ramen & Izakaya in Adams Morgan, Steven Chen said he felt D.C.'s ban was inevitable, after reading that other jurisdictions have decided to do the same.

Chen, 27, became a server two years ago to brush up on his English talking with diners but has since moved back to the kitchen in the Japanese ramen shop to help with takeout orders.

“I can do the other jobs so it’s fine for me,” Chen said, after taking a drag of his cigarette. “I just hope that the virus is done.”

A short walk down 18th Street, Darrick Kidd and other servers for Shibuya Eatery were busy setting up tables and heating lamps for the first outdoor diners of the day. Kidd, 30, said indoor and outdoor reservations are completely booked for Saturday.

“As long as they have a heater, the guests are pretty much good,” Kidd said. “We’ve still been rather busy.”

Kidd said he heard the District may ban indoor dining but on Saturday he didn’t know the news was official.

“I’m not a fan of it. It’s definitely going to hurt,” Kidd said. “Everybody is going to be at least a little worried.”

On the way to pick up a takeout order with her dog, Ragnarok, Elle Lewellyn, 48, said she wishes there was a national unified shutdown months ago. Lewellyn said she hasn’t dined indoors since the start of the pandemic because she feels it’s unsafe, so getting takeout is her way of supporting the restaurants in Adams Morgan.

“I feel bad for the businesses. I do.” Lewellyn said. “But, at the same time, it’s serious. It’s life or death.”

Michael Brice-Saddler and Tim Carman contributed to this report.