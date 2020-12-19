Larson, of Catlett, Va., was intercepted by law enforcement officers during a layover on a cross-country flight to D.C., Mims said. He is to appear before a judge in Denver on Thursday, when an extradition request is expected to be filed to return him to California. There, he faces felony charges of kidnapping, child abduction, soliciting child pornography from a minor and meeting a child for the intention of sex.

“It is obvious that Larson had the ability to be in contact with children across the nation, and the willingness and the means to travel to abduct them,” Mims said. “We believe that there are other victims out there.”

It was not immediately clear whether Larson had an attorney. The girl was uninjured and was reunited with her family.

According to Mims, on Monday, police in Fresno received a report of the missing girl. Authorities quickly learned that she may have been traveling with an older man she had met on the Internet in October.

After the pair were intercepted in Denver, authorities learned that Larson traveled to Fresno from Virginia, and “persuaded her to sneak out of her house around 2 a.m.,” Mims said.

The sheriff also said Larson “made her wear a longhair wig to alter her appearance. He also told her to act as though she was disabled and unable to speak to ensure she would not converse with anyone at the airport while making their way onto the airplane.”

Larson is known in the Washington region for pushing extreme fringe views into the political mainstream. In 2018, he mounted a long-shot bid as an independent candidate for Virginia’s 10th Congressional District, and the year before, he gathered signatures to run for the state House of Delegates.

In a 2018 interview with The Washington Post, Larson advocated for abolishing laws against marital rape, age restrictions for marriage, and incest in the context of marriage. He also spoke approvingly of white supremacy and Hitler’s rule of Germany. He withdrew from the race before the 2018 election.

In 2009, Larson pleaded guilty to threatening to kill the U.S. president. He was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison and years of supervised release.