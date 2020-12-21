Good morning — It’s Monday. Grab your coffee or tea. Start your morning with the latest news from around the Washington region.

December 21, 2020 at 6:34 AM EST

District restaurants get ready to pivot to takeout after indoor dining ban

Before lunch service in Adams Morgan on Saturday, restaurant workers set up tables and heating lamps for outdoor diners along 18th Street. Those who found Saturday’s brisk temperatures too chilly could eat inside — but not for much longer.

Starting on Wednesday, the District is shutting down indoor dining for three weeks to contend with the rising number of coronavirus cases in the region. But as temperatures drop just a few days before the winter solstice, some restaurant managers say they worry that a lack of indoor dining will mean a huge decline in business.

At Lapis, an Afghan bistro in Adams Morgan, manager Mozhda Nezrabi said her servers have been setting up an extra heater next to each outdoor table just to keep diners warm. But, on Friday night, Nezrabi said business was “shockingly slow.”

“It is hard to survive,” Nezrabi said, adding that Lapis will have to depend on takeout orders once the indoor dining ban goes into effect.

By Teddy Amenabar
December 21, 2020 at 6:25 AM EST

Karon Hylton’s mother arrested at protest outside D.C. police station

D.C. police arrested the mother of Karon Hylton on Saturday night during a protest over her son’s death in an October moped crash while being followed by officers.

Karen Hylton-Brown, 52, was one of two people arrested during a demonstration outside the 4th District police station on Georgia Avenue NW, police said Sunday. She and a 24-year-old from Virginia were cited and released after they allegedly crossed a police line during a tense but peaceful protest, according to D.C. police spokeswoman Kristen Metzger.

Hylton-Brown did not respond to a request for comment Sunday.

Videos posted to social media show Hylton-Brown being ushered inside the police station by officers who rushed out and surrounded her while protesters shouted, “Let her go!”

By Marissa Lang
December 21, 2020 at 6:15 AM EST

Arrest made in woman’s disappearance a decade ago, police say

An arrest has been made in the case of a woman who disappeared 10 years ago and was never found, D.C. police said Sunday.

Unique Harris, 24, was reported missing on Oct. 10, 2010, from her home in the 2400 block of Hartford Street SE, police said.

When her two children awoke, according to an account in The Washington Post, Harris was gone.

Two years ago, police said, a death certificate was issued after the Superior Court granted a petition for presumption of death of a missing person.

On Sunday, police said Isaac Moye, 43, of Southeast Washington was arrested Saturday and charged with second-degree murder while armed.

Police said they are still investigating.

By Martin Weil
December 21, 2020 at 6:10 AM EST

D.C.-area forecast: Chilly weather this week and stormy on Christmas Eve

The Capital Weather Gang rates today’s weather a 4/10: A four for the fourth straight day without much sun. A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

Today: The winter solstice arrives at 5:02 a.m. and we start our shortest day of the year with pockets of fog. In our colder areas, watch out for icy spots, especially on bridges and overpasses. Skies may be slow to brighten, keeping it rather chilly into the afternoon. Highs may only approach 45 but, if we do manage some sunshine, we could get closer to 50. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Unfortunately, if we manage any blue skies during the afternoon, cloud cover races back in during the evening and may interfere with chances to see the Jupiter-Saturn conjunction. Some scattered rain showers (possibly mixing with snow in our colder areas) may then develop which scoot out of the region during the predawn hours. Lows are in the low to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Tuesday): This promises to be the first mostly sunny day since last week but it’s rather blustery. Highs reach the mid- to upper 40s as wind gusts potentially top 30 mph at times. Confidence: Medium-High

For other forecasts and more on weather in the Washington region, sign up to receive the Capital Weather Gang in your inbox. (Or, on your smart speaker.)

By Jason Samenow
December 21, 2020 at 6:01 AM EST

By Teddy Amenabar