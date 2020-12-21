The Capital Weather Gang rates today’s weather a 4/10: A four for the fourth straight day without much sun. A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

Today: The winter solstice arrives at 5:02 a.m. and we start our shortest day of the year with pockets of fog. In our colder areas, watch out for icy spots, especially on bridges and overpasses. Skies may be slow to brighten, keeping it rather chilly into the afternoon. Highs may only approach 45 but, if we do manage some sunshine, we could get closer to 50. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Unfortunately, if we manage any blue skies during the afternoon, cloud cover races back in during the evening and may interfere with chances to see the Jupiter-Saturn conjunction. Some scattered rain showers (possibly mixing with snow in our colder areas) may then develop which scoot out of the region during the predawn hours. Lows are in the low to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Tuesday): This promises to be the first mostly sunny day since last week but it’s rather blustery. Highs reach the mid- to upper 40s as wind gusts potentially top 30 mph at times. Confidence: Medium-High