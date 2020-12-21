December 21, 2020 at 6:15 AM EST
Arrest made in woman’s disappearance a decade ago, police say
An arrest has been made in the case of a woman who disappeared 10 years ago and was never found, D.C. police said Sunday.
Unique Harris, 24, was reported missing on Oct. 10, 2010, from her home in the 2400 block of Hartford Street SE, police said.
When her two children awoke, according to an account in The Washington Post, Harris was gone.
Two years ago, police said, a death certificate was issued after the Superior Court granted a petition for presumption of death of a missing person.
On Sunday, police said Isaac Moye, 43, of Southeast Washington was arrested Saturday and charged with second-degree murder while armed.
Police said they are still investigating.
By Martin Weil