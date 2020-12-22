D.C.-area forecast: Sunny, windy and warmer today ahead of a stormy Christmas Eve
By Matt Rogers
The Capital Weather Gang rates today’s weather a 6/10: Warmest weather in days with sunshine, but that wind is not so fine. A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny skies with temperatures warming to the mid-40s and maybe even the low 50s in some spots this afternoon for the warmest readings since Dec. 13. Windy weather kicks up by late morning through the afternoon, with air blowing from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph and gusts from 20 to 40 mph possible at times. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Mostly clear and turning colder with decent night-sky viewing as winds weaken and temperatures drop to the upper 20s to low 30s for early-morning lows. Evening breezes are in the 10-to-15 mph range from the west, but fade late at night. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly sunny with highs in the mid- to upper 40s, along with calm winds or very light breezes from the south. Confidence: High
For other forecasts and more on weather in the Washington region, sign up to receive the Capital Weather Gang in your inbox. (Or, on your smart speaker.)
What do you think of Today in D.C.? Share your feedback.
By Teddy Amenabar
What do you think of Today in D.C.? Share your feedback.
The Washington Post created Today in D.C. as a way to summarize the news in the Washington area for readers in the District, Maryland and Virginia. We’d like to hear how we can improve. Because, at the end of the day, we want to deliver headlines that are relevant and useful to you.