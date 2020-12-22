The Capital Weather Gang rates today’s weather a 6/10: Warmest weather in days with sunshine, but that wind is not so fine. A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny skies with temperatures warming to the mid-40s and maybe even the low 50s in some spots this afternoon for the warmest readings since Dec. 13. Windy weather kicks up by late morning through the afternoon, with air blowing from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph and gusts from 20 to 40 mph possible at times. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Mostly clear and turning colder with decent night-sky viewing as winds weaken and temperatures drop to the upper 20s to low 30s for early-morning lows. Evening breezes are in the 10-to-15 mph range from the west, but fade late at night. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly sunny with highs in the mid- to upper 40s, along with calm winds or very light breezes from the south. Confidence: High