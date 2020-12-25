The first $200 of the $1,200, she realized, had gone to federal and local taxes. Spencer found herself asking what has become an all-too-familiar question: What would be the smartest way to use the rest of the money?

Spencer, 69, will tell you she was living comfortably before the coronavirus pandemic. The $360 per week she made as a part-time file clerk supplemented her Social Security and disability payments, which went directly to bills for herself and her partner, Melvin Haniber, who is on disability for mental health issues.

That all changed when she was furloughed in March. She wrestled with the city’s overwhelmed unemployment system and ended up with $154 a week from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program since a $600-per-week boost to those benefits expired in July.

This week, with the holidays approaching and PUA set to expire completely by the end of the month, Spencer struggled to balance the needs to provide for her family, pay her bills and bolster a completely drained savings account.

The $1,200 relief payments for about 20,000 D.C. residents receiving PUA, announced earlier this month, was supposed to make life easier.

But for Spencer and many others, the one-time check reflects yet another inadequate lifeline thrown to some of the nation’s most vulnerable residents. It comes as congressional leaders and the White House remain gridlocked in a debate over the size of the next round of federal stimulus checks.

“When I say I’m struggling, I’m struggling,” Spencer said just before Christmas, explaining that the uncertainty has created tension at times between her and Haniber. “I have 14 grandchildren — you can’t do what you’ve done for your grandchildren for years. I shouldn’t be going through this.”

‘It’s hard to say no’

Spencer woke up a couple of weeks ago with a toothache.

She had just switched to an insurance package that better covered her various medications but left out dental care. She thought a trip to a clinic at a D.C. nonprofit organization would be free but was dismayed to receive a $50 bill. Her follow-up appointment will cost the same — tack on $75 more if the tooth needs to be pulled.

Add those expenses to the ever-growing list.

For Spencer and Haniber, her partner of 26 years, juggling rent, gas, cable, electricity, laundry, food and phone bills has become akin to a high-wire act with no safety net. They use space heaters instead of turning on the heat in their one-bedroom apartment in the Petworth neighborhood in Northwest Washington because the heat would cost them $200 a month.

After paying the monthly bills, whatever money is left goes toward the 17 prescriptions Spencer needs to take care of her bad knee, high blood pressure and allergies so severe she also requires a monthly shot. For the first time in her life, Spencer has found herself waiting in line this year at Bread for the City, another local nonprofit organization, to stock up on canned foods. She recently overdrew her checking account after paying her phone bill.

Her grandchildren called about Christmas after the dental visit — they’re accustomed to being spoiled by their grandmother, and she’s usually happy to oblige. Spencer had hoped to get her four youngest grandchildren — ages 15, 15, 14 and 12 — $50 gift cards, and provide coats, scarves and hats for the others.

“I had to work myself down to $40,” Spencer said. “But looking at everything, I might have to go down to $30. It’s just — I didn’t have to do this before. It’s hard to say no.”

Last Saturday, one of her granddaughters called asking for money to get her nails done. Spencer had always told them, “If Momma can’t do it, call Grandma and see if she can.”

This year, she can’t.

“They don’t ask for much, it hurts me to my heart,” Spencer added. “I called her back and said: ‘You know how times are. Grandma will look out for you when I get back on my feet.’”

Spencer and Haniber, 64, used to occasionally go to IHOP as a treat, but these days, an “outing” means a trip to the doctor or to pick up Spencer’s medication. Haniber, a former painter and contractor, spends most of his time watching the news and movies on television — one of the few luxuries they have left. If PUA isn’t extended, Spencer said, the cable will be the next to go.

As Spencer contemplated how to use her stimulus check on Tuesday night, President Trump videotaped a message from the White House, a few miles away, that cast doubt on the just-passed next wave of federal relief. He said he wanted Congress to boost federal stimulus payments from $600 to $2,000. On Wednesday, as the couple watched the local news, a chyron flashed across the screen: “TRUMP MIGHT NOT SIGN SPENDING BILL.”

“It’s a game with them,” Haniber said. “The Democrats were asking for $1,200 and Republicans said, ‘No, that’s too much.’ Then they offered $600.”

“Now [Trump’s] talking about $2,000?” Spencer replied, dreading the idea that aid could be delayed because of the debate. “That is like a slap in the face because I had planned on at least getting my credit card bills down halfway.”

She had also hoped that the federal stimulus money would miraculously arrive this week, enabling her to spend some of it on her grandchildren.

“My head is just above water,” she said. “If this thing don’t pass, I don’t know what next month will be.”

Frustration and uncertainty

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance is determined by measuring half of a state or territory’s average unemployment benefit, which in the District’s case is about $179. Spencer says the city’s Department of Employment Services (DOES) did not notify her that PUA was an option when it denied her standard unemployment in March. She learned about the program after speaking with an advocate at D.C. Legal Aid and has since spread the word to her friends and neighbors who were also ineligible for regular unemployment.

“When you get that slip in the mail saying you’re ineligible for benefits, nothing on there says you can apply for [PUA],” Spencer said. “You have to figure it out on your own or talk to somebody who knows.”

Her experience isn’t unique. More than 160,000 Washington residents have filed unemployment claims this year, and in recent months, dozens have testified at D.C. Council hearings about their woes dealing with the employment office.

Professional juggler Christian Kloc told the council he had to rely on friends and Internet forums to learn about the unemployment process because the department lacked comprehensive information on its website. For example, he didn’t know he needed to fill out a weekly unemployment certification form to continue receiving PUA benefits.

“There should be no guesswork or uncertainty in this process,” Kloc said. “If the government had made requirements crystal clear for independent contractors like me, we would’ve jumped through every hoop you asked us to.”

At a later hearing, DOES Director Unique Morris-Hughes acknowledged that some of the requirements for federal programs are not intuitive, especially for people who have worked in multiple states.

“DOES didn’t create this, we are just trying to play by the rules of the game,” Morris-Hughes said.

Council member Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) said in an interview that she’s fielded scores of complaints from people trying to navigate the system. She called the $1,200 supplemental payments to PUA recipients a good decision. But she also said DOES needs to better help residents understand how to get and keep benefits.

PUA recipients, for example, should be able to get back pay or increase their benefits beyond $179 per week.

But many — including Spencer — are either unaware of those options or say they have not received the back payments.

A fresh start

Haniber stood outside the couple’s apartment and smoked a cigarette Wednesday, taking in the yard he’s tried to fix up over the years. Their landlord had yet to reimburse him for grass Haniber planted.

Already, the $1,000 from the city was accounted for: $296 for credit card payments, $60 for food and $253 toward gifts for Spencer’s grandchildren, including new masks and hand sanitizer. That left about $400 to start replenishing Spencer’s depleted savings account, but she’s unsure how long the money will stay there.

The couple desperately wants to move, and they were taking the steps to do so earlier this year. They completed an 18-month class for first-time home buyers with the Greater Washington Urban League and were preapproved for a loan just before the coronavirus pandemic. They were eyeing a sunny affordable dwelling unit in the Marshall Heights neighborhood in Southeast Washington, fitted with a garage, space for plants and enough bedrooms for two of Spencer’s daughters to move in.

Now, said Spencer, “we have to start all over again.”

They hope to relaunch the process next year, assuming she is able to return to work, as her employer has promised.

Spencer would need to prove she has a job, pays her rent and has at least $1,000 in her bank account. All attainable goals, she says. But because of the amount of time that’s elapsed since the first preapproval, she said, she’ll also need to supply two months of clean bank statements. That may take some time.