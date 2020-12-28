The past eight months within the University of Maryland Medical System have been challenging, said Stuart Barnett, a nursing assistant and recent Towson University graduate. The demand on hospital staffers hasn’t waned since the pandemic started.

“Nurses, they’re still dealing with the same stuff, if not worse,” Barnett said. “There is somewhat of a stressful atmosphere.”

Before he finished nursing school, the 32-year-old was picking up hospital shifts between classes and working at a coronavirus testing center and field clinic in Baltimore. He had been eager to finish his program so he could devote more time at the facility where “there definitely is a need for nurses,” he said.

People need coronavirus tests. And some infected patients need to be monitored in case their condition worsens. But there aren’t enough health-care professionals to handle the crisis, according to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), who this month encouraged colleges and universities to grant health-care students who are in their final semesters and have satisfied graduation requirements an early exit from their programs.