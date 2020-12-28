December 28, 2020 at 6:10 AM EST
D.C.-area forecast: Mild today, cold midweek and then a big warm-up to ring in 2021
The Capital Weather Gang rates today’s weather an 8/10: Sunshine and 50 degrees. A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.
Today: We may awaken to a good deal of cloud cover as a cold front slides through, but we should see increasing sunshine by the afternoon. Cold air is slow to follow the cold front, and highs should still top 50 in many areas. Winds are from the southwest and west at about 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High.
Tonight: Skies are mostly clear, and chilly air spills back into the region. Lows range from the upper 20s to low 30s, with winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): A bright and sunny but cold winter’s day. Highs should climb to around 40. Winds from the northwest around 10 to 15 mph make it feel several degrees chillier. Confidence: High.
By Jason Samenow