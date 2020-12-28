Good morning — it’s Monday. Grab your coffee or tea. Forget what happened this year? Here’s a run-down.

Here are the top stories for Monday
December 28, 2020 at 6:29 AM EST

D.C. man arrested for intentionally inflicting injuries on 2-year-old

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged with intentionally inflicting life-threatening injuries on a 2-year-old girl Wednesday evening in Northeast D.C.

Quanice Meniefield from Northeast was charged Wednesday with second-degree cruelty to children. There is also an arrest warrant out for first-degree cruelty to children for Maurice Meniefield, a 28-year-old from Northeast.

The young girl is being treated for her injuries and is in stable condition, according to D.C. police.

Police said an investigation determined that the offense was domestic in nature.

On Wednesday around 5:30 p.m., D.C. police detectives and family services received a report that a 2-year-old child had been physically abused and was at an unknown location. They found her in a residence in the 1200 block of 49th Street NE suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Neither Quanice nor Maurice Meniefield could be reached for comment.

By Emily Davies
December 28, 2020 at 6:10 AM EST

D.C.-area forecast: Mild today, cold midweek and then a big warm-up to ring in 2021

The Capital Weather Gang rates today’s weather an 8/10: Sunshine and 50 degrees. A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

Today: We may awaken to a good deal of cloud cover as a cold front slides through, but we should see increasing sunshine by the afternoon. Cold air is slow to follow the cold front, and highs should still top 50 in many areas. Winds are from the southwest and west at about 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High.

Tonight: Skies are mostly clear, and chilly air spills back into the region. Lows range from the upper 20s to low 30s, with winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): A bright and sunny but cold winter’s day. Highs should climb to around 40. Winds from the northwest around 10 to 15 mph make it feel several degrees chillier. Confidence: High.

By Jason Samenow
December 28, 2020 at 6:03 AM EST

As hospitals swell, nursing students are tapped to join the front lines for the second time

The past eight months within the University of Maryland Medical System have been challenging, said Stuart Barnett, a nursing assistant and recent Towson University graduate. The demand on hospital staffers hasn’t waned since the pandemic started.

“Nurses, they’re still dealing with the same stuff, if not worse,” Barnett said. “There is somewhat of a stressful atmosphere.”

Before he finished nursing school, the 32-year-old was picking up hospital shifts between classes and working at a coronavirus testing center and field clinic in Baltimore. He had been eager to finish his program so he could devote more time at the facility where “there definitely is a need for nurses,” he said.

People need coronavirus tests. And some infected patients need to be monitored in case their condition worsens. But there aren’t enough health-care professionals to handle the crisis, according to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), who this month encouraged colleges and universities to grant health-care students who are in their final semesters and have satisfied graduation requirements an early exit from their programs.

By Lauren Lumpkin
December 28, 2020 at 6:01 AM EST

By Teddy Amenabar