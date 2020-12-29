Even as the pandemic has dealt a major blow to the organization’s usual fundraising, the staff has seen an uptick in calls for help from homeless LGBTQ youths in the community — young queer and transgender people sleeping in cars or train stations.

“People are desperate,” Crenshaw said. “They are compromised and vulnerable, and they will make tough choices.”

The housing program, located in Wards 1 and 7, is one of several LGBTQ youth organizations in the nation’s capital bracing for possible funding cuts from the District’s Department of Human Services.

Last month, Crenshaw received a request from a department representative asking the Wanda Alston Foundation to identify opportunities for “savings” in its budget for the current fiscal year, amounting to 5 to 10 percent of its grant funding from the District. Several other organizations serving homeless youths received similar requests, as DCist first reported.

These requests are for planning purposes only, ahead of a supplemental budget later this fiscal year to “to address District-wide reductions,” according to a statement from DHS Director Laura Zeilinger.

“Recognizing that providers know their programs best, DHS met with nonprofit providers to discuss the budget pressures and look at potential reductions keeping at the forefront the goal of minimizing any impact on residents served,” Zeilinger said.

But for some organizations serving LGBTQ youths, the cuts could be painful.

SMYAL, which provides housing for 26 young LGBTQ adults in D.C., the funding reductions could amount to as much as $50,000. The organization is already experiencing a significant decline in revenue in part because a major fundraiser of the year, a fall brunch, was forced to go virtual because of the pandemic, said Sultan Shakir, SMYAL’s executive director. Meanwhile, they’ve had to take on greater expenses to provide youths with devices for telehealth and Zoom calls. Almost all of the youths that previously had jobs are now unemployed.

For Casa Ruby, which provides shelter, food and emergency services to about 200 young LGBTQ people every day, the cuts could amount to more than $170,000, said founder and executive director Ruby Corado. The organization has seen a 60 percent increase in people coming to its drop-in center, but it has also seen its financial support from restaurants and other local businesses plummet.

The organization employs 126 staff and contractors, many of whom are LGBTQ and previously experienced homelessness themselves. But if the cuts are finalized, Corado anticipates that she would have to let go of at least 20 people.

“We cannot afford to lose a penny,” Corado said.

The looming budget cuts are coming at the worst possible time for the communities they serve, advocates say. Crenshaw worries about the mental health of the youths in her program, as many of them have struggled to adapt to the shift to telehealth for counseling services. She worries about the residents who have lost the jobs they depended on to “stabilize their circumstances.” The majority of the youths in her program had used underground economies to support themselves in the past, Crenshaw says, including sex work.

Crenshaw and other advocates fear the high rates of unemployment, coupled with a mental health crisis, might force homeless LGBTQ youths — particularly transgender women of color — to turn to sex work at a particularly dangerous time.

“When LGBTQ youth experience homelessness, then they more often than not turn to sex work," said Cyndee Clay, executive director of HIPS, a D.C. organization that supports and advocates for sex workers. “When people are feeling more at risk and people are worried about money, they take greater risks.”

While HIPS has not yet heard about any cuts to its grants from the District, “we expect them to be coming,” Clay said. She also worries that if other organizations supporting the LGBTQ homeless population have to cut back on programs, HIPS will see an even greater demand for its services. Budget cuts to LGBTQ housing, Clay said, “is literally the worst thing that we could be doing.”

At the beginning of the pandemic, HIPS partnered with another LGBTQ advocacy group, No Justice No Pride, to raise money for a pandemic relief fund. They raised more than $96,000 in cash assistance for more than 320 people, many of them transgender people and sex workers. Still, the two groups have been overwhelmed with requests for more financial support, said Emmelia Talarico, organizing director for No Justice No Pride.

"We don’t have the capacity to do it now,” Talarico said. No Justice No Pride has 29 people on its waiting list for its five houses, which currently house 40 residents. Many of them are transgender women who have cycled in and out of the sex work industry.

Tiara Moten, 19, had just moved out of one of the NJNP houses and into her own apartment just before the pandemic began. But then, as stores shut down nationwide, she lost her job at a Five Below in Montgomery County. No longer able to afford rent, she moved back in to the NJNP house and started relying on crowdfunding to get by. She was approved for unemployment and received some cash assistance from NJNP, which helped her stay afloat through September.

But ever since the fall, she’s found herself relying on sex work more than she used to.

“It’s become my Hail Mary pretty much,” she said, even though clients are harder to come by amid the pandemic. “It’s become a really big game of Russian roulette once the pandemic started … you don’t know if you’re ever going to get a call.”

Sex workers had already struggled to find clients online before the pandemic, after federal measures shuttered websites like Backpage and Craigslist’s personals. The regulations made it harder for sex workers to control what clients they accepted, and instead forced many of them to walk the streets to find work.

Even amid the pandemic, many continue to rely on street-based sex work, said Tamika Spellman, a transgender advocate with HIPS and a former sex worker. But clients are fewer and are not willing to spend as much, meaning sex workers are willing to accept lower rates. “It’s become very competitive, and that in and of itself can create a violent atmosphere,” Spellman said.

Many of those who previously relied on sex work for income were also not eligible for federal covid-relief funds or unemployment insurance. To address this, the D.C. Council provided $9 million toward a cash assistance program for excluded workers who lost income due to the public health emergency. Events DC, which is tasked with distributing the funds, plans to finalize the process for giving out $1,000 debit cards to eligible residents early next year, according to Gregory A. O’Dell, president and chief executive of the company.

Others in the community are turning to sex work for the first time to pay the bills, Moten said. A young woman she didn’t know recently reached out to her on Instagram for advice. “She was telling me she’s never done this before, this is new to her, she’s nervous, she’s uncomfortable,” Moten said. “She was like, ‘can you stay on the phone with me?’ ”

Another young transgender woman in NJNP, Pontiànna Ivàn, 23, has tried to avoid returning to sex work. Instead, she’s posted on websites offering massages to make money, she said. So far it’s been mostly unsuccessful, and she’s relied on sharing her Pay Pal or Cash App account and asking people for donations.

She’s cycled in and out of homelessness ever since she was 17, after she came out to her family and no longer felt welcome in her Baltimore home, she said. In the years since, she’s lost contact with her family and misplaced her identification and some of her most important documents, making it even more difficult to find a job, she said. A Zambian immigrant, she needs to go through the Zambian Embassy to request her birth certificate, a process even more difficult amid the pandemic, she said.