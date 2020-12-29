The Capital Weather Gang rates today’s weather an 6/10: Nice sunshine tempered by a harsh wind chill. A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

Today: Another sunny day, but the main irritant will be windy weather as winds blow from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph with occasional gusts of 20-25 mph. These winds will make the highs in the lower 40s feel like the 30s. The air mass will also be very dry with dew points dropping into the teens. Confidence: High

Tonight: Just a few clouds and lighter winds will be around as temperatures drop to the upper teens in the outer suburbs to the upper 20s in the city. Light winds from the north this evening will go calm overnight. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): A few more clouds will be around for partly sunny skies, with temperatures inching slightly higher, into the mid-40s. Light winds will be from the south at 5 to 10 mph, with higher gusts possible. Confidence: High