A replica of a controversial statue of Abraham Lincoln standing over a newly emancipated Black man has been removed from a public park in Boston.

Crews were seen early Tuesday morning wrapping and lifting the statue, according to footage from Boston 25 News. Over the summer, the Boston Art Commission voted unanimously to remove it by year’s end, after more than 12,000 people signed a public petition calling for it to be replaced.

The statue by Thomas Ball depicts a Black man, shirtless and on his knees, in front of a clothed and standing Abraham Lincoln. In one hand, Lincoln holds a copy of the Emancipation Proclamation, while the other is stretched out over the Black man. Ball intended it to look as though the man were rising to freedom, but to many, it looks like he is bowing down or supplicating to Lincoln.

Boston artist Tory Bullock, who started the petition, described it this way: “I’ve been watching this man on his knees since I was a kid. It’s supposed to represent freedom but instead represents us still beneath someone else. I would always ask myself, ‘If he’s free, why is he still on his knees?’ ”

Boston Museum founder Moses Kimball donated the bronze recasting of the original Ball statue to the city in 1879. The replica will be placed in temporary storage while the city figures out “a new publicly accessible location where it could be better explained,” Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said in a statement this month.