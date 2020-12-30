Good morning — it’s Wednesday. Grab your coffee or tea. The year is almost over. Here’s a review of the biggest events in 2020, as told by reader comments.

Here are the top stories for Wednesday
  • On Tuesday, the greater Washington region reported the highest number of confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in a single day since the start of the pandemic.
  • Princess Blanding, the sister of a Black man killed by Richmond police in 2018, announced Tuesday that she is running for governor of Virginia. Blanding is running under the Liberation Party, a new political party formed after the death of her brother, who was a high school biology teacher.
  • Get local news delivered to your inbox: Morning (8 a.m.) | Afternoon (4 p.m.)
  • Want to know about the next major storm in the D.C. area? Sign up for email alerts by the Capital Weather Gang.
December 30, 2020 at 7:44 AM EST

Controversial Lincoln statue is removed in Boston, but remains in D.C.

A replica of a controversial statue of Abraham Lincoln standing over a newly emancipated Black man has been removed from a public park in Boston.

Crews were seen early Tuesday morning wrapping and lifting the statue, according to footage from Boston 25 News. Over the summer, the Boston Art Commission voted unanimously to remove it by year’s end, after more than 12,000 people signed a public petition calling for it to be replaced.

The statue by Thomas Ball depicts a Black man, shirtless and on his knees, in front of a clothed and standing Abraham Lincoln. In one hand, Lincoln holds a copy of the Emancipation Proclamation, while the other is stretched out over the Black man. Ball intended it to look as though the man were rising to freedom, but to many, it looks like he is bowing down or supplicating to Lincoln.

Boston artist Tory Bullock, who started the petition, described it this way: “I’ve been watching this man on his knees since I was a kid. It’s supposed to represent freedom but instead represents us still beneath someone else. I would always ask myself, ‘If he’s free, why is he still on his knees?’ ”

Boston Museum founder Moses Kimball donated the bronze recasting of the original Ball statue to the city in 1879. The replica will be placed in temporary storage while the city figures out “a new publicly accessible location where it could be better explained,” Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said in a statement this month.

Read more from The Post:

By Gillian Brockell
December 30, 2020 at 7:32 AM EST

Sister of Black man killed by police announces run for Virginia governor

Princess Blanding, whose brother was killed by Richmond police during a mental health crisis in 2018, announced Tuesday that she is running for governor of Virginia next year.

Blanding, 38, is running under the Liberation Party, a new political party formed after the death of her brother, high school biology teacher Marcus-David Peters.

Peters, a Black man, was fatally shot by Richmond police as he walked naked and unarmed on an interstate highway while having a mental health crisis. The event turned Blanding into an outspoken activist for police overhaul.

In mid-December, she criticized state lawmakers and Gov. Ralph Northam (D) at a ceremonial bill signing for the Marcus Act, named for Peters, which creates teams of mental health service providers and peer recovery specialists to accompany police officers responding to individual crises. She had lobbied for the law but objected that the final version did not go far enough, saying it should have required police to use only nonlethal methods of restraint on people in crisis.

Read more from Virginia:

By Patricia Sullivan
December 30, 2020 at 7:21 AM EST

Washington region records most daily virus deaths since start of the pandemic

The greater Washington region on Tuesday reported the highest number of confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

Maryland, Virginia and D.C. reported 126 new fatalities, breaking the previous single-day record of 124 deaths on Dec. 15. The District reported four fatalities, Maryland reported 63 and Virginia reported 59 — that state’s second-highest daily total.

Virginia Department of Health spokeswoman Tammie Smith said the state’s count was partially due to an increase in data entry Monday after offices were closed for the holidays. Virginia’s single-day high of 96 fatalities on Sept. 15 also was the result of a reporting backlog.

The seven-day average number of new fatalities in the region stood at 76 on Tuesday. That’s down slightly from a week ago, but about four times higher than in early November.

Read more of The Post’s coverage:

By Rachel Chason and Rebecca Tan
December 30, 2020 at 7:14 AM EST

Deputy shoots attacker in St. Mary’s County, Md., sheriff’s office says

A sheriff’s deputy shot his assailant Tuesday in St. Mary’s County, Md., the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy’s injuries were not life-threatening and the assailant was in stable condition after both were taken to hospitals, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident occurred about 2:10 p.m. in the 21800 block of North Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park as the deputy was investigating an alleged theft, the sheriff’s office said.

In the course of the investigation, the suspect brandished an edged weapon and assaulted the deputy, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputy fired his weapon, striking the suspect, the sheriff’s office said.

No information about the alleged assailant was available immediately.

By Martin Weil
December 30, 2020 at 7:08 AM EST

D.C.-area forecast: Increasing clouds with seasonable temperatures today and tomorrow

The Capital Weather Gang rates today’s weather a 5/10: About the same temperatures as yesterday, but with less wind and sunshine.

Today: It’s a chilly start to the day, with temperatures hovering in the upper 20s to low 30s just after sunrise. We’ll see sunny skies early, with clouds moving in for the afternoon. Temperatures will be about where they were yesterday, with highs in the low 40s. Winds will be gusty at times from the south at 10 to 15 mph. Confidence: Medium-High.

Tonight: Skies will be generally overcast and winds will continue to be a bit gusty (10 to 20-plus mph) out of the south/southwest. A few scattered showers are possible in the predawn hours. Temperatures may actually rise a few degrees overnight, with lows generally settling in the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers will greet us on the final day of 2020, but should clear by late morning, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will top out in the upper 40s before an afternoon wind shift levels things off a bit. Confidence: Low-Medium.

For other forecasts and more on weather in the Washington region, sign up to receive the Capital Weather Gang in your inbox. (Or, on your smart speaker.)

By Greg Porter
December 30, 2020 at 7:01 AM EST

What do you think of Today in D.C.? Share your feedback.

The Washington Post created Today in D.C. as a way to summarize the news in the Washington area for readers in the District, Maryland and Virginia. We’d like to hear how we can improve. Because, at the end of the day, we want to deliver headlines that are relevant and useful to you.

So, what are your thoughts? Take this five-minute survey to let us know.

And please email postlocal@washpost.com with any questions or news from your neighborhood.

By Teddy Amenabar