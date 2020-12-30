December 30, 2020 at 7:14 AM EST
Deputy shoots attacker in St. Mary’s County, Md., sheriff’s office says
A sheriff’s deputy shot his assailant Tuesday in St. Mary’s County, Md., the sheriff’s office said.
The deputy’s injuries were not life-threatening and the assailant was in stable condition after both were taken to hospitals, the sheriff’s office said.
The incident occurred about 2:10 p.m. in the 21800 block of North Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park as the deputy was investigating an alleged theft, the sheriff’s office said.
In the course of the investigation, the suspect brandished an edged weapon and assaulted the deputy, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputy fired his weapon, striking the suspect, the sheriff’s office said.
No information about the alleged assailant was available immediately.
By Martin Weil