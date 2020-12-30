Where we found joy in 2020, and where we’ll look for it in 2021

We’re really, really glad 2020 is over.

We know that the danger from the pandemic doesn’t change on Jan. 1, because a virus doesn’t recognize such human constructs as calendars. But New Year’s Day is traditionally a time for reflection and looking forward, and news about vaccinations and better therapeutics has us hopeful for brighter days in 2021.

As we turn the page on 2020, we reached out to a cross-section of Washingtonians — including artists, authors, chefs, and advocates for businesses battered by the coronavirus — to ask what they’ve learned and where they found joy in a difficult year, and how their experiences have shaped what they’re anticipating as life, hopefully, begins to improve in the months ahead.

Interviews conducted by Adele Chapin, Hau Chu, Thomas Floyd, Anying Guo, Fritz Hahn, Angela Haupt, Priscilla Ward and Stephanie Williams. Answers have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

What is something you learned about yourself during this year of isolation and upheaval?

This may sound odd, but I have a naturally melancholic disposition, and I’ve discovered that’s not all bad. I think it’s really helped me to cope with the disappointments and sadness of this time. And I’m learning that my kid is the same way — she often tells me she just feels sad for no reason — so I’m finding my coping techniques are helping her, too. I honestly feel weirdly grateful for the fact that I’ve never been an optimist; I feel like this must be such a monumentally difficult time to be anything other than an Eeyore.

( R. Dione Foto)

Besides the fact that my introverted self can get lonely too, in isolation I’ve realized that I deeply enjoy doing work that gets my hands dirty. I got a bit into botany (though my money tree died a horrible death — RIP “Bux”), I’ve installed garbage disposals, and fixed my mom’s dryer. Isolation made me a home repair man!

— Dwayne Lawson-Brown, poet and rapper

(Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

I’ve become a digital communicator. After the lockdown began, I began recording weekly videos sharing updates about STC’s epic fundraising drive, while launching our weekly “Shakespeare Hour Live,” interviewing actors, academics and artists about how these amazing plays can bring us together. This journey has culminated in directing my first movie, “Romeo and Juliet,” for the National Theatre in London, to be broadcast in America on PBS in the spring.

— Simon Godwin, artistic director of the Shakespeare Theatre Company

What I’ve learned most about myself being isolated during the pandemic is how productive I can be when I’m not working all the time. For the past decade, I got in a serious rhythm of running from gig to gig, sometimes tour to tour, recording sessions, whatever it is, just working a lot. It’s all great. You find yourself playing all the time and getting better. But when you have more time to focus and home in on what it is you really want to do and you really love to do, you find yourself actually doing those things. And that’s what I’ve found myself doing during the pandemic.

I struggle with the capitalistic-driven notion that we were supposed to be productive, to succeed in this horrible year, but alas, I had to push myself creatively as a means to survive. I went from being an established event photographer in a robust art and music scene to pivoting into a commercial, editorial and portrait-focused creative. I reconnected with my documentary journalism roots during this time and found some answers to big questions like: What kind of work do I want to create, and what is it that I want to do with my life?

— Mariah Miranda, freelance photographer specializing in portraiture

(Fia's Fabulous Finds)

I learned that I can pivot and learn new things even though I’m 49. I learned how to use a camera for Facebook. Before covid, I wasn’t really selling online; I didn’t really have a website. I didn’t know how to use credit card processing, and to be able to pivot and to now be doing very well with selling online, selling through the [Facebook] Live sales, that has been the thing that I’ve learned quite a bit.

— Fia Thomas, owner of Fia’s Fabulous Finds, a women’s clothing store in Petworth

Pre-pandemic, I rarely asked for help. Now, I recognize that asking for help makes you stronger, not weaker. When the Anacostia Community Museum closed in March, I was worried about how we would continue to serve our community. The staff had the same thoughts and we quickly shifted an exhibit that was planned for inside of the museum to a nearby neighborhood. This new exhibit, “Men of Change: Taking it to the Streets,” opens on Feb. 1 in the Deanwood community and would not have been possible without me reaching out for help from colleagues, community partners, and ACM advisory board members to make it a reality.

I’m completely immune to boredom. It’s almost a superpower. I can always find a task even if that task is napping for four hours. It’s a good way to keep busy. To keep boredom at bay, I’ve mostly just been drawing and writing. I’ve had a lot of time to finally get to the 14 million ideas floating around in my head.

— Lafayette Wright, comedian

Spending time alone gave me the opportunity to reflect and dive into my mind. There are fewer distractions, you know. But I think what’s really helped me cope throughout this time is music. Music has always been an integral part of my life, but I think the power that it has to heal and uplift has been really important. I’ve been playing Bad Bunny’s new album “El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo” and Kid Cudi’s “Man On The Moon III: The Chosen,” nonstop.

— Anais Laurent, senior publicist for NPR Music, “Code Switch” and “How I Built This”

(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

I learned that I’m pretty introverted, and that I find joy and I recharge my energy better in small groups than alone. I never knew that. I always thought that I was someone that needed to be around a lot of people to feel energized. I don’t think I’ve ever been this happy, and I think that’s something that really came out of having this. You know, losing everything was terrible for the first few months, and thinking about it is still definitely hard. But I don’t think I ever would have gotten out of an industry that is notoriously quite unhealthy. So I never really knew there was this beautiful world where you can wake up and not be stressed some days. That was like new information for me. I like feeling healthy and taking care of myself more than I think I ever have.

— Carlie Steiner, founder of Seco Cocktails and formerly owner and co-owner of D.C. restaurants Himitsu, Pom Pom and Dos Mamis

I learned that I love what I do, probably a little more than I thought. I thought I was going to take the time to relax or sort of fall back, but I actually became busier than I usually am in D.C. I normally don’t have that much local work, but there was a lot of work to be done here. I love what I do, and I love just giving back to the city.

— Chris Pyrate, artist known for his distinctive floral murals

I just self-taught myself up to this point, so this year was a lot of learning from everything of running a business to how to be a head pastry chef. What I do know is that I have ambition and these huge goals, and I knew I was going to work my butt off. But I learned that it’s okay to put a pause on things and step on the brakes and say, “Hey, I need a break,” because my mental and physical health is equally important as my career goals. I was so anxious about having to say “I need a moment” but I need to help myself.

— Rosie Nguyen, owner of Rose Ave Bakery in downtown D.C.

Did you find joy somewhere unexpected?

I’ve always liked to cook, but when you live in the city, it’s like, why cook when there’s all this good food around you? I cooked maybe once a week before the pandemic, because I was usually sitting at the bar or at a restaurant with friends. Single city stuff, right? It’s what you do. But I’ve been cooking a lot, and that’s been lovely. Lately, since September, I’ve been really getting my soup game on. I’ve got all these books — so many books on soup now. How to make all these different kind of broths, and fish stew, and I’ve got a coconut curry soup, pumpkin. Listen, things get busy in here.

— Jason Reynolds, best-selling author of books for young adults

A month before the stay-at-home orders began, we had adopted a new puppy, so we had a lot of energy and training to work through. She was the perfect distraction for all the terrifying news. And so, like most people, we packed up our dogs and spent a lot of our time outdoors in 2020. We explored new trails in Rock Creek Park and took the opportunity to explore new locations we normally can’t easily walk to. We’re lucky to have so much green space in the city, and we definitely took advantage this year. Two other favorites quickly became the National Arboretum and Tregaron Conservancy.

— Holly Garner, founder of IGDC, a D.C. Instagram community

Aside from being able to spend more time with my two children and my mother, I’ve been fortunate enough to be featured on a couple of great projects, the first being the “Signature Vinyl” concert that’s being streamed now via Signature Theatre’s website. I’ve been in the studio recording my new CD with a great friend and “brother” of mine, Allyn Johnson, at Divine Order Studios in Bowie. Also, I’ve taught myself how to edit videos using Final Cut Pro, which isn’t easy at all.

— Nova Y. Payton, theater actress who is slated to star in Signature Theatre’s “Mamma Mia” at the Anthem in 2021

This year, I uncovered joy in a range of things — some big, some small, but all rooted in connection. There were the insightful conversations that I had with my family about life, a series of discussions that I had with artists, friends and colleagues about love and their respective journeys, and the unbridled abandon and joy that erupted from watching my niece enjoy an inflatable waterslide in the backyard for her birthday. Moments of euphoria also emerged as I slipped a vinyl record out of its cover, placed it in on my turntable ands let music fill my space. The same held true for the many nights spent at D-Nice’s Club Quarantine.

— Simone Eccleston, director of hip-hop and contemporary music at the Kennedy Center

With my dad! My partner and I are now living with my dad, and it’s a lot of fun. We make fun of each other and push each other’s buttons, and sometimes dad makes an appearance in one of my aerobics videos online.

— Sadie Kurzban, founder of 305 Fitness, which specializes in dance cardio workouts

I’ve watched a lot of shows like “High Fidelity” [on Hulu]. Little things, like music, were also helpful during this time. I live by a really great record shop [Red Onion Records], and during the time when everything was shut down they would do deliveries. I would order a few records from there and they would come by and drop them off. During our time in quarantine I mainly just climbed Great Falls and Carderock.

My husband is also a musician [who plays bass], we both immediately started doing porch concerts for our neighbors after being sort of restricted to Zoom communications with our audiences. And they were really appreciative. It really highlighted what we do have in normal times, that communication between an audience and musicians that is not always captured, the conversation that happens between an audience and musicians and how we respond to our audiences.

— Rachel Young, cellist with the National Symphony Orchestra since 1998

(Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

I ended up enjoying a lot of time at home, actually. Being able to spend a year of essentially not traveling and cheering on my teammates from home ended up being a blessing. I cannot remember a time that I was able to consistently sleep in my own bed and spend time with my little family, get to know my neighbors and enjoy time at home.

— Paul Arriola, D.C. United midfielder

One of the things the pandemic really forced me to do is seek out places to just be able to walk around and enjoy some fresh air. The National Arboretum is my new favorite place in the District, and I’m kicking myself that I hardly went in the previous 10 years I’ve lived in the city. It’s really a magical place to unwind and escape from all of the steel and concrete of the city.

— Josh Saltzman, co-owner of Ivy and Coney, a bar in Shaw, and co-founder of local restaurant delivery service DC To-GoGo

I found joy in D.C.! My schedule typically requires me to travel most of the year, but with covid putting a lot of things on pause, I actually got to be home and spend quality time in D.C. I bought a bike and took lots of rides around the monuments.

— Kelley O’Hara, Washington Spirit defender

The joys came in much simpler ways than before. We used to host festivals and drive outreach programs. Now, it’s much more simple — from bringing back an employee to making sure a customer is happy. Those moments mean so much. My daughter is 2, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to see her grow up this year. She’s often in the back of Zoom calls and juggling work and parenting simultaneously has been hard but incredibly satisfying.

— Andrew Burman, co-founder of Other Half Brewing, which opened a taproom in Ivy City this fall

The most memorable rally that we organized was on June 6, after George Floyd’s death and before Juneteenth, and there were at least 30,000 or 40,000 people in front of the White House. There was a feeling of unity and excitement of it being like a new revolution in a sense, that was very electric. We led a march with thousands of people from U Street to Black Lives Matter Plaza. One bright spot that I did not notice before was how much joy the music brought to the community, not just the Black community in D.C. (where go-go music derives from), but just all people witnessing and experiencing this musical energy. People have been calling our truck “the go-go truck” but it has been definitely a spectacle for people to look forward to.

— Justin Johnson, founder of the Long Live Go-Go movement

(The Photographer RC)

I found joy this year in everyday, routine occurrences. There was joy in knowing that my favorite restaurant would be reliable as always, in relishing that first bite of a comfortable favorite. Two of my favorites are Queen Mother’s, which just moved to its new location in Arlington, and Motown Square, a Detroit-style pizza pop-up out of Mess Hall. Both serve the kind of comforting and familiar, yet well-executed and creative food that I’ve craved during this year. There is joy in that perfectly crispy fried chicken or the hint of spice in the tibs pizza.

— Anela Malik, founder of the blog Feed the Malik, which spotlights Black and minority restaurateurs

(Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

I found joy in everyday walks. I’ve never been a “walker,” hiker or anything, but this year I learned I love just walking around with no real destination. The aimlessness and freedom really made me happy.

— Gerald Burley, founder of SweatDC, a fitness studio in Park View

Our daughter born in November has brought us so much joy — hard to top that. But aside from that, I spent many weekend mornings driving around the region. I was amazed by the rural beauty and the charming small towns, particularly in the Maryland suburbs. Highlights included exploring the charming small town of Ellicott City, walking trails in peaceful Jug Bay Wetlands, picking up beer from a remote farm brewery (Waredaca Brewing Company in upper Montgomery County), and eating incredible ribs (from the roadside Ricks NC BBQ in Anne Arundel County).

— Raman Santra, who runs the Barred in DC blog and Twitter feed

I am very introverted and I’m a homebody and I hate people. Since quarantine, I was like, “Oh my god, I actually need people.” I found hope in all of our clients, eventually we became extremely close. I have one client who is now my friend, and she sends me pictures of her daughter eating our desserts, and giving people hope is kind of giving us hope in life.

— Amy Phan of AmA-Ami, which offers in-home sushi dinners

(The Kennedy Center)

The Kennedy Center produced about a half dozen, socially distanced events this past fall in our Opera House. About 50 of us gathered there to watch the Robert Glasper Trio perform in an incredibly intimate setting, in an incredibly austere environment, and about three quarters of the way into the performance, the drummer took a solo. The moment was joyful to be sure, but more than that, it was cosmically transportational. I left my body and traveled outside of myself, inside of the music. It reminded me that at its best, watching live performance is the act of watching another human being get “free,” and that connection to the creative liberation in another human is medicine like no other to cure the ills of disease.

— Marc Bamuthi Joseph, artistic director for social impact at the Kennedy Center

Is there a place or activity that you’re really looking forward to getting back to in 2021?

There are artists that we had on the schedule for 2020 that I was so looking forward to, and if we could get them all in one night, that would be a fantasy come true: Nathaniel Rateliff, Sturgill Simpson, Phantom Planet, as starters. Honestly, any show that has got live performers and a thousand people in the room will be my favorite show. I know I’m going to cry.

(April Greer for The Washington Post)

The thing I most look forward to is having dinner and some drinks with friends. I don’t care where or what I’m eating or drinking. I just want to see them laughing and having a good time. But it also wouldn’t be a bad thing to have a drink at the Pug and watch the Nats playing, or even go to the stadium. I’d be smiling ear-to-ear in the nosebleeds.

— Derek Brown, owner of the Columbia Room cocktail bar in Shaw

D.C. has such a vibrant literary community with all the amazing independent bookshops, and I miss sharing space with fellow readers and geeking out about meeting our favorite authors. I’m not sure if we’ll be back to that in 2021, but I’m hopeful. A more realistic activity would be sitting and enjoying a good cup of coffee with a good book at a coffee shop — preferably Little Red Fox.

— Lupita Aquino, co-founder of LIT on H Street book club

(Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

I can’t wait to get back to browsing when I go shopping. We’ve conditioned ourselves to make every trip to places like the grocery store and pharmacy as fast and efficient as possible. Ordinarily I love lingering in these spaces, coming home with things that were never on my list. I miss taking my time at the hardware store. There’s always something in the next aisle that you didn’t know you needed.

— Richard Reyes-Gavilan, executive director of D.C. Public Library

I hope that more niche creative groups can start to form again, where you can really receive support or expand your specific interest. I think because of covid you have to consider why you are going out. I hope that would translate to creating more artistic niche groups that you can interact with, that’s something that I miss about older D.C. I feel like we sort of got off that, and I feel like maybe we’ll go back to that for a little bit, where you really have to be intentional about where you go and why.

— Lafayette Barnes, publisher of the Washington Informer Bridge, a lifestyle guide for millennials

I love going to see musicals at theaters around the city, and I cannot wait for live performances to come back. I also love going to the movies and look forward to sitting in a movie theater again! And I really look forward to the energy of a packed gym.

— Maddie Watkins, founder of 202strong, which specializes in strength and circuit training workouts

I want to go see and talk about art work and be surrounded by people; I want to go to the theater and concerts and see dance performances; and go to the symphony. Our daughter has a party dress that we bought in February — a very elaborate party dress for a kid — because we had plans to take her to the symphony for the first time and she was so excited; she’s so interested in instruments and the people who play them. That didn’t happen. We’ve got this dress, and she’s just waiting to wear her party dress to go to a performance. I can’t wait to take her to celebrate art in person.

— Nina Caccioppoli O’Neil, founder of Monochrome Collective art consulting

I’m in not only the concert world, but the yoga world. I’m a yoga teacher and I’ve been helping run Down Dog Yoga, it’s hot power yoga. I’m in two of these worlds where the magic really happens when they’re both packed — hot and sweaty at the yoga, people are shoulder to shoulder at the concert you booked. So it’s like a double whammy of two of the worst things you can’t do in a pandemic. So in 2021, when that day comes and we have the go ahead to have full capacity at both places, I will never complain about anything ever again.

— Daniel Brindley, co-owner of Jammin Java in Vienna

Traveling. When the first mentions of covid were happening, I was traveling like gangbusters. I was installing murals in L.A. and I did a show out there. Then I had some work to do in Tokyo, and I did some vacation outside of Tokyo and Hiroshima. Then I went to Hawaii, which was semi-work-slash-vacationing, but it was mostly work. It was great, because if my work involves traveling to do art, you know, I got the best job ever. And then February hit, and all that went away.

— Kelly Towles, artist and executive director of the annual Pow! Wow! mural festival

I want to go back to where I fell in love. Seven years ago I taught a class at the Yoga District Bloomingdale studio, and afterward went to the bar around the corner to grab a falafel at Boundary Stone (best falafel in the city). There, I met my future partner and fell in love. We’ve had two children together, we’re best friends, and he’s always got my back. As soon as Yoga District can open up again in 2021, I want to relive the night we met. Imagine being in a crowd again, bumping shoulders, chatting with strangers, seeing people smile. I’ve got my mask and distance in the meantime, but I can hardly wait for someone to spill a drink on me.

— Jasmine Chehrazi, founder of Yoga District