Hogan, who said he voted for neither President Trump nor Joe Biden but for the deceased President Ronald Reagan in November’s election, called on his fellow Republicans to accept that President-elect Biden won the election.
“President Trump and his team have had every opportunity to provide evidence supporting their claims, and they have failed to do so. Their allegations have been flatly rejected by Trump-appointed judges and a Trump-appointed Justice Department alike. All 50 states have now certified the presidential election. Governors, judges, and Secretaries of State have all done their job, regardless of the political consequences,” he said. “Whether or not you like the result, the process worked as it always has. What’s not working is that far too many politicians in Washington seem to have forgotten the basic principle that they are beholden to the people, not the other way around.”
The results of the election have already been certified by every state, but Congress still has a joint session Wednesday to certify the results. Though the senators’ plan to vote against certification stands almost no chance of blocking Biden from assuming the presidency, Trump himself has encouraged senators to participate and his supporters to demonstrate in Washington on Wednesday.
