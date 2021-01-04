The Capital Weather Gang rates today’s weather a 6/10: Although brisk, it’s a nice rebound after a dismal Sunday. Plus one for a playoff-bound Washington Football Team. A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

Today: We’ll have a fair amount of cloud cover, but some intervals of sun are possible. It’s a chilly winter day with highs around 40 degrees. A passing snow flurry isn’t entirely out of the question in the afternoon, with winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies during the evening and perhaps a flurry before skies become partly cloudy overnight. It’s cold, with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Light winds from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow: Much like today, skies are cloudier than not, particularly during the afternoon, when snow or rain showers cannot be ruled out (20 percent chance). Highs are near 40. Confidence: Medium-High