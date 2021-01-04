Good morning — it’s Monday, Jan. 4. Grab your coffee or tea. And, a special good morning to the birders who are up bright and early to see a rare, colored bird spotted at the Chesapeake & Ohio National Historical Park.
11:18 a.m.
Former D.C. teacher charged with sexually abusing student a decade ago
By Peter Hermann
A former teacher at a D.C. charter school was charged with child sexual abuse on Friday after being accused of having sex with a student during a relationship that began in 2009, when the student was 14, according to D.C. police and court documents.
Joan Lavery Meyer, 45, who lives in the Cleveland suburb of Warrensville Heights, was charged with first-degree child sexual abuse. Police said the contact began at Two Rivers Public Charter School, near Union Market in Northeast Washington, when the teacher was 34 or 35.
A D.C. Superior Court judge on Saturday freed Meyer from custody and ordered her to return to court June 4. She did not respond to a message left on her phone.
A police affidavit filed in court said Meyer told detectives that her relationship with the complainant began after he had turned 18.
“She denies that she broke the law,” her attorney, Jay Mykytiuk, said in an interview. “She maintains her innocence, and we plan to mount a vigorous defense against the charges.” Mykytiuk declined to comment on specific allegations contained in the affidavit.
D.C.-area forecast: Chilly this week as we monitor chance of storminess on Friday
By Jason Samenow
The Capital Weather Gang rates today’s weather a 6/10: Although brisk, it’s a nice rebound after a dismal Sunday. Plus one for a playoff-bound Washington Football Team. A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.
Today: We’ll have a fair amount of cloud cover, but some intervals of sun are possible. It’s a chilly winter day with highs around 40 degrees. A passing snow flurry isn’t entirely out of the question in the afternoon, with winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies during the evening and perhaps a flurry before skies become partly cloudy overnight. It’s cold, with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Light winds from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow: Much like today, skies are cloudier than not, particularly during the afternoon, when snow or rain showers cannot be ruled out (20 percent chance). Highs are near 40. Confidence: Medium-High
