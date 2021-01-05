Who can get a vaccine right now in the DMV?

The first people to get shots in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, like most of the country, are those who work in health-care jobs that directly expose them to contagions. Workers eligible for vaccines right now include many who work in hospitals and urgent-care facilities, ambulance workers, home health aides and more. All three jurisdictions have also started administering vaccines to people living in long-term care facilities like nursing homes.

Some workers get the vaccine at their workplace. Others can register for an appointment at a pharmacy or health center to get vaccinated there.

How many doses have been given out so far?

Virginia has received 469,000 doses of the vaccine and is scheduled to receive almost as many more by Jan. 16. So far, the state has vaccinated more than 108,000 people.

Maryland has received 275,000 doses, and is scheduled to receive more than 70,000 more doses by Jan. 16. So far, the state has vaccinated more than 65,000 people.

D.C. has received more than 35,000 doses and is scheduled to receive another 8,300 by Jan. 16. The city has administered more than 15,000 shots, but the true count is unknown because more than 40 percent of the pharmacies administering shots have not yet started correctly using the city’s vaccine information reporting system, according to D.C. health director LaQuandra Nesbitt.

Which groups of people will get vaccinated next?

All three jurisdictions will next offer vaccines to the elderly, people with certain medical conditions and essential workers.

In the District, the health department has said it hopes to make vaccines available to all residents over age 64 beginning Jan. 11; to grocery store workers, child care workers, elementary through high school teachers and other front line workers beginning Jan. 25; and people with certain chronic medical conditions and remaining high-priority workers such as essential government workers beginning Feb. 1.

Maryland will next offer vaccines to people over age 74, then to essential workers including grocery workers, teachers, day care workers, public transit workers, Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, police officers, firefighters and more.

Virginia’s plan is similar but slightly different. Next up will be people over 74 and front line essential workers, then people over 64, all adults with high-risk medical conditions and the remaining essential workers.

Which medical conditions will qualify residents for early coronavirus vaccines?

The health departments in D.C., Maryland and Virginia have not yet clarified which health conditions will qualify residents to get access to early vaccination, though conditions might include diabetes, asthma, cancer and other conditions. D.C. health director LaQuandra Nesbitt said that she will choose the list of conditions based on which diseases make a person most likely to suffer severe effects from the coronavirus, but also based on how many health care workers and elderly residents actually choose to get vaccinated in January, which will give the health department a better sense of how many people it can offer vaccines to in February.

Can I make an appointment or register now to get a vaccine?

Unless you’re a health care worker, no. You may have seen a website or a bar code to sign up for a vaccine appointment, but local health departments in D.C., Maryland and Virginia have urged residents not to use those links, which are meant for health care workers at the moment.

Are pharmacies giving out vaccines to anyone if they have extra doses left over at the end of the day?

Law student David McMillan’s now-viral TikTok video seems to be the source of this rumor. MacMillan and a friend got lucky: They were shopping at a Giant grocery store in Northeast D.C., when a pharmacist offered to vaccinate them, because she had an open vial of the vaccine and the store was closing soon.

Could the same thing happen to you? It’s extremely unlikely.

The health department does urge pharmacists to use doses on any available person, rather than let them expire. But hospitals and health centers have an on-call list of their own staff who are not front line workers but who could get vaccinated if an extra dose needs to be used. Hanging out at your nearest pharmacy, or calling grocery stores, is not at all likely to get you a vaccine — and spending extra time in public places is a very bad idea if you’re not vaccinated.

Basically, if you’re not an essential worker or in another prioritized group, the best thing to do is stay home and wait.

Are coronavirus vaccinations free?

Yes. Under federal law, Americans won’t pay for the vaccine.