D.C. residents who are eligible can sign up for a vaccination appointment here. In addition to the city’s registration system, which allows eligible residents and workers to sign up for shots at retail pharmacies and other locations, the website also offers information about the many D.C. hospital systems that have their own registration systems for vaccinations. Eligible patients might want to try multiple registration systems. Children’s National opened a waitlist for 16- and 17-year-olds with medical conditions who qualify for the vaccine. Only 200 spots will be available on the waitlist at a time; Diana Troese, a spokeswoman for the hospital, said new spots may open daily.