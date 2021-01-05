Here are the top stories for Tuesday
- The District has mobilized the National Guard and will have every city police officer on duty Tuesday and Wednesday as supporters of President Trump protest the result of the November presidential election.
- One of the newest members of Congress, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), vowed to carry a Glock around D.C. and on Capitol Hill.
11:01 a.m.
