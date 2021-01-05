Good morning — it’s Tuesday. Grab your coffee or tea. Streets in downtown D.C. will start to close on Tuesday in preparation for expected protests. Here’s a list of the impacted roadways.

Today’s weather: As we enter the fifth day of our new year, we have failed to see much in the way of any sunshine. Today will be yet another day of cloudy skies and perhaps a few drops of rain or some flurries. Highs 40 to 45.

Here are the top stories for Tuesday

11:01 a.m.
Link copied
link

What do you think of Today in D.C.? Share your feedback.

By Teddy Amenabar

The Washington Post created Today in D.C. as a way to summarize the news in the Washington area for readers in the District, Maryland and Virginia. We’d like to hear how we can improve. Because, at the end of the day, we want to deliver headlines that are relevant and useful to you.

So, what are your thoughts? Take this five-minute survey to let us know.

And please email postlocal@washpost.com with any questions or news from your neighborhood.