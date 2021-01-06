A permit issued by the National Park Service this week indicates organizers expect about 30,000 people to attend. Trump — who lost the popular and electoral college vote — continues to dispute the results, without evidence, and has encouraged his supporters to attend the rallies in the nation’s capital.
Trump said on Twitter that he will speak at 11 a.m. Wednesday and praised those who were echoing his inaccurate version of events in the streets.
D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has asked residents to stay away from the rallies. Other pro-Trump rallies are expected in cities across the country.
Pro-Trump demonstrations begin one day ahead of Wednesday’s rally
For nearly eight hours Tuesday, speakers repeated election conspiracy theories, closed their eyes to pray and shared discount codes for MyPillow, a company owned by a Trump ally.
Shortly before 8 p.m., they danced to a part-country, part-rap song, “Roger Stone did nothing wrong.” Stone, who was pardoned by Trump for lying to Congress and obstructing justice, appeared onstage in a pinstripe suit and feathered fedora, swinging his hips to the tune.
“I have two words to say,” Stone began. “Thank you, Jesus.”
He then launched into a speech comparing the investigation into his wrongdoing to centuries of abuses and terror inflicted on Black people. He claimed he was the subject of a “legal lynching.” He said Trump “freed this slave” referring to himself.
The Proud Boys: How the right-wing extremist group gained prominence
Pro-Trump forums erupt with violent threats ahead of demonstrations
Far-right online forums are seething with references to potential violence and urging supporters of President Trump to bring guns to Wednesday’s protests in Washington — in violation of local laws — as Congress meets to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.
Many of the posts appear to be direct responses to Trump’s demands that his supporters pack the nation’s capital in support of his bogus claims that November’s national vote for Biden resulted from election fraud. Congress’s largely ceremonial role in confirming Biden’s victory has emerged as a catalyst for expected unrest that has D.C. police and the National Guard deploying on city streets to quell potential trouble.
Talk of guns and potential violence is rife on the encrypted messaging app Telegram, the conservative social media site Parler and on thedonald.win, an online forum that previously operated on Reddit before the company banned it in June after years of racism, misogyny, anti-Semitism and calls for violence.
Election results under attack: Here are the facts
Joe Biden is the president-elect of the United States, with a wide lead in both the electoral college and in the popular vote. President Trump has refused to concede, uttering baseless allegations of election fraud that have been amplified by allies and conservative media outlets. His campaign and others have gone to court in six states, where Biden’s total margin is more than 312,000, to challenge certain ballots or the certification of the vote — and have lost more than 50 cases, including at the Supreme Court.
Here are the facts about the president’s efforts to question the fairness and integrity of the election, as well as updates on litigation. In each section, we’ve highlighted quotes so readers can see their significance at a glance.