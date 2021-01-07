Hours later, after law enforcement and D.C. National Guard members cleared rioters from the Capitol, lawmakers returned to certify President-elect Biden’s win.
How the mob takeover of the Capitol unfolded in news coverage
A day that began with a series of news events long in the making — a protest rally, a congressional vote — unexpectedly morphed into chaos on Wednesday, prompting a slow-dawning reaction by the TV networks and the rest of the media.
As many screens were fixed on the joint session of Congress debating challenges to Joe Biden’s electoral victory, the story began to change about 1:15 p.m. Eastern time: Protesters from a rally promoted by President Trump began to converge by the thousands on the U.S. Capitol, cheered on by Trump himself.
What began as Trump-orchestrated stagecraft quickly turned into mob action that had TV commentators grasping for ever more extreme adjectives — “insurrection,” “anarchism,” “domestic terrorism.”
World stunned by subversion of U.S. democracy
The world watched with dismay as a surreal scene at the U.S. Capitol, like little else seen in its history, unfolded on Wednesday.
Rioters loyal to President Trump burst through police barricades and mobbed the building, disrupting at the 11th hour a vote to formalize Joe Biden’s presidential election victory. Shortly before the breach, Vice President Pence had announced that he would not reject the election results, as Trump had urged.
Many foreign observers, already glued to news of the final chapters of the election saga, reacted with alarm and even grief, especially in allied countries that have looked to U.S. democracy for inspiration.
“The United States Congress has been the symbol of freedom and democracy around the world for centuries,” tweeted Armin Laschet, the leader of Germany’s most populous federal state. “The attacks on the Capitol by fanatical Trump supporters hurt every friend of the United States.”
Across much of Europe, top officials echoed these sentiments. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the scenes of chaos “disgraceful.”
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Canada’s News 1130 radio station in Vancouver that his government is concerned and “following the situation minute by minute.”
“I think the American democratic institutions are strong, and hopefully everything will return to normal shortly,” he said.
Analysis: A day for ceremony descends into anarchy
Jan. 6, 2021, will be remembered as one of the darkest days in the history of the United States.
Instead of a day designed to symbolize the peaceful transfer of power, Wednesday will be remembered as the day when a mob, encouraged and incited by President Trump, breached the Capitol, smashed windows on a door into the House chamber, creating an armed standoff, and in one case mounted the dais in the Senate chamber to protest the election of President-elect Joe Biden.
Instead of an orderly and normally pro forma procedure to ascertain the results of the electoral college, it will be remembered as the day Capitol Hill security collapsed, when members of the House and Senate were forced into lockdown, when Vice President Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others had to be escorted to safety, when House members were told to prepare to don gas masks.
Instead of a moment of celebration of free and fair elections in the world’s greatest democracy, Wednesday will be remembered as a day that brought a frightening and predictable culmination to two months of lies by the president that the election had been stolen by Biden and the Democrats, when in fact it had not.
Recap: Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol, with one woman killed
As President Trump told a sprawling crowd outside the White House that they should never accept defeat, hundreds of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in what amounted to an attempted coup that they hoped would overturn the election he lost. In the chaos, law enforcement officials said, one woman was shot and killed by Capitol Police.
The violent scene — much of it incited by the president’s incendiary language — was like none other in modern American history, bringing to a sudden halt the congressional certification of Joe Biden’s electoral victory.
With poles bearing blue Trump flags, a mob that would eventually grow into the thousands bashed through Capitol doors and windows, forcing their way past police officers unprepared for the onslaught. Lawmakers were evacuated shortly before an armed standoff at the House chamber’s entrance. The woman who was shot by a police officer was rushed to an ambulance, police said, and later died. Cannisters of tear gas were fired across the rotunda’s white marble floor, and on the steps outside the building, rioters flew Confederate flags.
“USA!” chanted the would-be saboteurs of a 244-year-old democracy.
The Senate halted its proceedings, and the House doors were closed. In a notification, U.S. Capitol Police said no entry or exit was permitted in the buildings as they struggled to regain control. “Stay away from exterior windows, doors. If outside, seek cover,” police warned.
All 1,100 members of the D.C. National Guard were activated, and Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) imposed a citywide curfew. From 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, Bowser said no one other than essential personnel would be allowed outdoors in the city.