Here are the top stories for Friday:
- The top federal prosecutor in Washington said President Trump’s remarks before a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol may be investigated.
- Several dozen people arrested in the violent chaos at the Capitol made their first appearances in court Thursday. Authorities vowed to track down additional suspects
- The number of new coronavirus infections across the District, Maryland and Virginia continues to rise. The three jurisdictions combined added 8,617 cases on Thursday.
FBI appeals to public for information on Capitol rioters
The FBI issued a public call early Thursday for “tips and digital media” that would help them identify rioters who invaded the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon and vandalized the historic landmark.
The FBI said anyone who witnessed unlawful violent actions may submit information, photos or videos to fbi.gov/USCapitol. Tipsters may also call 1-800-CALL-FBI. Anyone with information but no digital media to submit may also contact the FBI at tips.fbi.gov.
“Our goal is to preserve the public’s constitutional right to protest,” the FBI’s Washington Field Office said in the release, “by protecting everyone from violence and other criminal activity.”
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says country would be ‘better off’ if Trump resigned
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said Thursday that the “country will be better off” if President Trump resigned or was removed from office, allowing Vice President Pence to lead the administration through “a peaceful transfer of power.”
Hogan said Trump continued to lie to Americans about the election, which led to the “heinous and violent assault” that occurred on the nation’s capital.
“Enough of the lies, enough of the hate and the total dysfunction,” he said. “Just enough.”
Hogan also offered details about the delayed response to assist law enforcement at the U.S. Capitol.
He said he received a panicked call from House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) on Wednesday afternoon pleading with him to send in Maryland’s National Guard. Hogan said Hoyer told him that he was in a secure location with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.). Hogan, who had already sent 200 Maryland State Police troopers at the request of D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), said he made preparations to send the guard members but told Hoyer that he did not have authorization from the federal government.
An hour and a half later, Hogan said, he received a call from the U.S. secretary of the Army asking if Maryland guard members could “come as soon as possible.”
Hogan said: “We’ve been waiting. We’re ready.”
The governor said the Maryland guard members will be deployed in the District for the inauguration and through the end of the month.
D.C.-area forecast: Chillier and mostly cloudy with wintry mix showers possible today
The Capital Weather Gang rates today’s weather a 5/10: Mostly cloudy skies are a bummer. Wintry mix and rain showers possible, but not too likely. Peeks of sun turn more numerous by late day. A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.
Today: We’re a little chillier and cloudier. A few spits or showers of rain, snow, graupel (perhaps a mix of all three?) may move in from the south. Precipitation chances are slight — especially north of town — but worth mentioning so that you’re not surprised. Anything of consequence likely stays south, though.
Temperatures top out in the mid-30s in the coldest and cloudiest spots without any peeks of sunshine. Others of us will head to around 40 degrees, maybe helped by late-day sunshine that attempts to show. Northerly breezes rise toward 10 mph by late day, too. Confidence: Medium-High.
Tonight: Skies should ever-so-slowly clear. But we know from this past week that clouds can be a bit stubborn, so sky conditions are the portion of the forecast with the lowest confidence. Northerly winds are around 10 mph, perhaps gusting higher near dawn. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid- to upper 20s. Confidence: Medium.
Tomorrow (Saturday): Sunshine should dominate, especially by afternoon hours. We’ll keep an eye on those pesky clouds for sure! Daylight is still a precious commodity in January. High temperatures top out in the low to mid-40s but there could be some wind chill. Northwesterly breezes may blow around 15 mph at times. Confidence: Medium-High.
