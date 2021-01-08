The Capital Weather Gang rates today’s weather a 5/10: Mostly cloudy skies are a bummer. Wintry mix and rain showers possible, but not too likely. Peeks of sun turn more numerous by late day. A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

Today: We’re a little chillier and cloudier. A few spits or showers of rain, snow, graupel (perhaps a mix of all three?) may move in from the south. Precipitation chances are slight — especially north of town — but worth mentioning so that you’re not surprised. Anything of consequence likely stays south, though.

Temperatures top out in the mid-30s in the coldest and cloudiest spots without any peeks of sunshine. Others of us will head to around 40 degrees, maybe helped by late-day sunshine that attempts to show. Northerly breezes rise toward 10 mph by late day, too. Confidence: Medium-High.

Tonight: Skies should ever-so-slowly clear. But we know from this past week that clouds can be a bit stubborn, so sky conditions are the portion of the forecast with the lowest confidence. Northerly winds are around 10 mph, perhaps gusting higher near dawn. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid- to upper 20s. Confidence: Medium.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Sunshine should dominate, especially by afternoon hours. We’ll keep an eye on those pesky clouds for sure! Daylight is still a precious commodity in January. High temperatures top out in the low to mid-40s but there could be some wind chill. Northwesterly breezes may blow around 15 mph at times. Confidence: Medium-High.