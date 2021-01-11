The Capital Weather Gang rates today’s weather a 5/10: After a sunny weekend, clouds are back. But temperatures aren’t extreme, and we’re precipitation-free.

Today: We’ll pass the midpoint of January this week, and it’s likely that we’ll have done so without any measurable snow or extreme cold. High temperatures this week are mostly in the 40s, perhaps touching 50 a couple of times midweek. Some cooler air may arrive on Friday or at the beginning of the weekend, when we can’t rule out a shower.

Skies become mostly cloudy as a storm system passes to our south, where all of its precipitation remains. Highs are mostly in the mid-40s. Winds are light and variable. Confidence: Medium-High.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies in the evening gradually become partly cloudy overnight. It’s seasonably chilly with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Light winds. Confidence: Medium-High.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): High pressure begins to build into the area from the west, bringing sunny skies. Highs reach the mid- to upper 40s, with winds from the west at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High.