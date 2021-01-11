An off-duty U.S. Capitol Police officer has died
U.S. Capitol Police on Sunday announced the death of off-duty officer Howard Liebengood, the son and namesake of a former Senate Sergeant-at-Arms, lobbyist and Hill staffer.
Two law enforcement officials told The Washington Post that Liebengood, 51, died by suicide over the weekend, days after being on the scene of Wednesday’s violent siege of the Capitol building by a pro-Trump mob.
Statements released Sunday by the Capitol Police and its union did not specify a cause of death for Liebengood, who had been with the department since April 2005 and was assigned to the Senate Division. A former co-worker said he was often assigned to the Delaware entrance of the Russell Senate Office Building — his favorite posting.
D.C.-area forecast: A mid-January week that’s not too cold and mostly free of snow and rain
The Capital Weather Gang rates today’s weather a 5/10: After a sunny weekend, clouds are back. But temperatures aren’t extreme, and we’re precipitation-free.
Today: We’ll pass the midpoint of January this week, and it’s likely that we’ll have done so without any measurable snow or extreme cold. High temperatures this week are mostly in the 40s, perhaps touching 50 a couple of times midweek. Some cooler air may arrive on Friday or at the beginning of the weekend, when we can’t rule out a shower.
Skies become mostly cloudy as a storm system passes to our south, where all of its precipitation remains. Highs are mostly in the mid-40s. Winds are light and variable. Confidence: Medium-High.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies in the evening gradually become partly cloudy overnight. It’s seasonably chilly with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Light winds. Confidence: Medium-High.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): High pressure begins to build into the area from the west, bringing sunny skies. Highs reach the mid- to upper 40s, with winds from the west at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High.
For other forecasts and more on weather in the Washington region, sign up to receive the Capital Weather Gang in your inbox. (Or, on your smart speaker.)