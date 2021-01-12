D.C.-area forecast: Sunny skies return with a warming trend through the week
The Capital Weather Gang rates today’s weather a 7/10: Warily wondering if the sun really shows today.
Today: Some morning clouds give way to partly to mostly sunny skies by midday and this afternoon as highs move into the mid- to upper 40s. Light winds from the northwest at only 5 mph or so. Confidence: Medium-High.
Tonight: Mostly clear and a bit colder, with lows in the mid-20s to low 30s. Light winds from the west and southwest at about 5 mph. Confidence: High.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Sunny skies and warmer temperatures as highs break toward the upper 40s to low 50s and winds remain light from the southwest. Confidence: High.
