Good morning — it’s Tuesday. Grab your coffee or tea. The Defense Department is facing scrutiny over its response to the riot at the Capitol last week. The D.C. government and Capitol Police have accused Pentagon officials of slow-walking reinforcements.

Today’s weather: Some morning clouds give way to partly to mostly sunny skies by midday and this afternoon as highs move into the mid- to upper 40s. Light winds from the northwest at only 5 mph or so.

Here are the top stories for Tuesday
11:19 a.m.
Link copied
link

D.C.-area forecast: Sunny skies return with a warming trend through the week

By Matt Rogers

The Capital Weather Gang rates today’s weather a 7/10: Warily wondering if the sun really shows today.

Today: Some morning clouds give way to partly to mostly sunny skies by midday and this afternoon as highs move into the mid- to upper 40s. Light winds from the northwest at only 5 mph or so. Confidence: Medium-High.

Tonight: Mostly clear and a bit colder, with lows in the mid-20s to low 30s. Light winds from the west and southwest at about 5 mph. Confidence: High.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Sunny skies and warmer temperatures as highs break toward the upper 40s to low 50s and winds remain light from the southwest. Confidence: High.

For other forecasts and more on weather in the Washington region, sign up to receive the Capital Weather Gang in your inbox. (Or, on your smart speaker.)

article-outline
RELATED‘Extreme’ atmospheric river to drench Pacific Northwest, elevating flood threat