D.C.-area forecast: Warming trend continues today and tomorrow; cooler (but not cold) this weekend
By Dan Stillman
The Capital Weather Gang rates today’s weather an 8/10: After the usual morning chill, we’ll make a run at 50 with mostly sunny skies. Pretty darn nice for the middle of January!
Today: Our warming trend continues with our second consecutive mostly sunny day. Still plenty chilly this morning as temperatures rise into and through the 30s, but we’re in the 40s by lunchtime, with afternoon highs near 50 and light winds from the south and southwest. Confidence: High.
Tonight: Skies turn partly cloudy thanks to a bit of energy passing by at the upper levels of the atmosphere. Otherwise we’re calm and cool with light winds and lows in the low- to mid-30s. Confidence: High.
Tomorrow (Thursday): We may start with some clouds, but skies should become partly sunny by afternoon. When all is said and done, we should see afternoon highs reach the low 50s. That’s rather comfortable, especially as winds remain light from the south and southwest. Confidence: Medium-high.
