Airbnb said it will cancel and block all reservations in the Washington metro area in coming days as efforts to secure the capital were ratcheted higher ahead of right-wing protests this weekend and the presidential swearing-in on Jan. 20.

The mass cancellation came as the region’s leaders announced that a number of Metro stations would be closed for a week to discourage visitors from going into downtown D.C. Airbnb also discovered and banned accounts for numerous individuals involved in hate groups and last week’s Capitol siege, the platform said in its announcement Wednesday.