Metro to close 13 stations for a week
Metro will shut down more than a dozen stations near the U.S. Capitol and Mall for days around the presidential inauguration because of the possibility of violent protests.
Starting Friday, the transit agency will begin closing 13 stations through the following Thursday, the day after President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated on the steps of the Capitol. Metrobus service and routes also will be adjusted around a security perimeter guarded by fences and an expected 20,000 members of the National Guard.
The transit precautions were made through coordination with the Secret Service, which is directing safety of the event after last week’s attempted insurrection and riot at the U.S. Capitol that left five dead and wounded several others.
D.C. leaders spar over coronavirus vaccine access for poorer residents
D.C. lawmakers advocated for changing coronavirus vaccine policies Wednesday during a contentious meeting, saying White residents are edging out Black residents in vying for scarce appointments during the first week vaccines are being administered to seniors.
Health Director LaQuandra Nesbitt defended her department’s process for allocating vaccines, in which residents register online or by phone on a first-come, first-served basis. When the city expanded eligibility Monday and opened 6,700 appointments to people 65 and older, every slot was taken within hours.
Several D.C. Council members argued the city should reserve appointments for seniors in the city’s less affluent and majority-Black wards, worried that White seniors with better access to computers and information were taking a disproportionate number of slots.
Airbnb to cancel all D.C. reservations during inauguration week
Airbnb said it will cancel and block all reservations in the Washington metro area in coming days as efforts to secure the capital were ratcheted higher ahead of right-wing protests this weekend and the presidential swearing-in on Jan. 20.
The mass cancellation came as the region’s leaders announced that a number of Metro stations would be closed for a week to discourage visitors from going into downtown D.C. Airbnb also discovered and banned accounts for numerous individuals involved in hate groups and last week’s Capitol siege, the platform said in its announcement Wednesday.
D.C. officials announced that the number of National Guard troops flooding the capital would be increased from as many as 15,000 to more than 20,000 as a special security zone went into effect around the White House, the Mall, the Capitol and other key parts of downtown. The security zone will be maintained through Inauguration Day. People entering the perimeter may be subject to security screening and may have to provide proof of their reason for visiting.
D.C.-area forecast: Mild for midwinter today but cooling down by the weekend
The Capital Weather Gang rates today’s weather a 9/10: Beguiled by the mild, but in woe waiting for snow.
Today: Clouds likely start the day but break up quickly in the morning for a mostly sunny afternoon. South winds are just a whisper, allowing highs in the lower 50s to feel pretty nice. Confidence: High.
Tonight: The evening is clear, but by late night clouds start to increase. Winds are nearly calm. Lows fall to the upper 20s to the lower 30s. Confidence: High.
Tomorrow (Friday): Clouds rule, but the Midwest storm responsible for them gradually runs out of steam on approach. Any showers probably hold off until late in the day, and even then, they should be sparse and light. Breezes pick up from the southeast, with gusts up to 20 mph, offsetting the relatively mild temperatures. Highs hold in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Confidence: Medium-High.
For other forecasts and more on weather in the Washington region, sign up to receive the Capital Weather Gang in your inbox. (Or, on your smart speaker.)
