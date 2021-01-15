In an unprecedented move, the Mall and much of the surrounding area is closed to the public days ahead of next week’s presidential inauguration. Hundreds of thousands of spectators typically watch the ceremonies, but this year, the Secret Service has launched a massive security operation to protect the Biden inauguration following last week’s short-lived insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Vehicle traffic in much of the city will be prohibited or limited to residents and businesses only. Metro is shuttering stations in the city’s core and near the Mall. Street closures will continue through Thursday, and are subject to change at the discretion of the Secret Service.

The road closures and parking restrictions affect streets around Capitol Hill, the Lincoln Memorial, Union Station, the Mall and the White House. Many of the restrictions began Tuesday and are expected to remain in place until Thursday after the inauguration.

“We know this is very inconvenient for our residents and businesses. I want to say thank you for your cooperation and flexibility,” D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said. “Clearly we are in uncharted waters.”



Razor wire is seen on a perimeter fence surrounding the United States Capitol on Thursday. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

A raging pandemic is forcing most inaugural events online and the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, which left five people dead, is prompting heightened security.

Fencing is being erected around the Capitol, as well as around businesses and other federal buildings throughout the city.

The barricades are varied throughout the city and along the Mall, ranging from smaller metal barriers that are typically moved to corral crowds to tall metal fencing reinforced with heavy concrete blocks. Some fences are topped with razor wire, similar to fencing that was used in the summer to surround the White House.

I’m on bike in downtown D.C. laying eyes on security measures in place on the first day of the NSSE.



Here is a fence being erected along two blocks on 13th street to protect the entrance to Metro Center.



Anything I should check out? Reply here: pic.twitter.com/59JaLdYODB — Emily Davies (@ELaserDavies) January 13, 2021

Along with street closures and physical barricades, the National Guard has been deployed in the city, with additional troops sent in from other states as well. More than 20,000 troops are expected to be flood the city ahead of the inauguration.

About this story

Closures and barriers are subject to change and may be modified at the discretion of the Secret Service. Inaugural road closure information sourced from the U.S. Secret Service. Fencing and barrier information gathered from Post reporting as of Jan. 14.