By Lauren Tierney ,
Lauren Tierney
Graphics reporter and cartographer
Tim Meko ,
Tim Meko
Deputy graphics director
Hannah Dormido ,
Hannah Dormido
Graphics reporter and cartographer
Laris Karklis and
Laris Karklis
Maps
Joe Fox
Joe Fox
General assignment graphics reporter

In an unprecedented move, the Mall and much of the surrounding area is closed to the public days ahead of next week’s presidential inauguration. Hundreds of thousands of spectators typically watch the ceremonies, but this year, the Secret Service has launched a massive security operation to protect the Biden inauguration following last week’s short-lived insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Vehicle traffic in much of the city will be prohibited or limited to residents and businesses only. Metro is shuttering stations in the city’s core and near the Mall. Street closures will continue through Thursday, and are subject to change at the discretion of the Secret Service.

Green Zone: Traffic restricted

to residents or businesses

Red Zone:

Traffic restricted

to authorized vehicles only

NORTH

H ST.

2nd st.

CAPITOL

SOUTH

UNION

STATION

1st ST.

N. CAP. ST.

S. CAP. ST.

D St.

JUDICIARY

SQUARE

K St.

FED. CTR. SW

GALLERY

PLACE

ARCHIVES

7TH ST.

L’ENFANT

PLAZA

MASS. AVE.

PA. AVE.

METRO

CENTER

SMITHSONIAN

McPHERSON

SQUARE

FEDERAL

TRIANGLE

14TH ST.

H St.

L St.

INDEPENDENCE AVE.

CONSTITUTION AVE.

17TH ST.

14TH ST. Br.—

FARRAGUT

NORTH

FARRAGUT

WEST

OHIO DR.

Potomac River

VA. AVE.

23RD ST.

ARL. MEM.

BRIDGE

Note: Arlington Cemetery Metro station (not shown) will be closed.

14th St. bridge HOV lanes closed.

Green Zone: Traffic restricted

to residents or businesses

Red Zone: Traffic restricted

to authorized vehicles only

NORTH

2nd st.

H ST.

K St.

CAPITOL

SOUTH

1st ST.

UNION

STATION

N. CAP. ST.

S. CAP. ST.

D St.

N.Y. AVE.

MASS. AVE.

JUDICIARY

SQUARE

FED. CTR.

SW

L’ENFANT

PLAZA

ARCHIVES

GALLERY

PLACE

7TH ST.

PA. AVE.

METRO

CENTER

SMITHSONIAN

FEDERAL

TRIANGLE

McPHERSON

SQUARE

14TH ST.

L St.

H St.

INDEPENDENCE AVE.

CONSTITUTION AVE.

17TH ST.

14TH ST. Br.—

FARRAGUT

NORTH

FARRAGUT

WEST

19TH ST.

OHIO DR.

Potomac River

K St.

VA. AVE.

23RD ST.

PA. AVE.

ARL. MEM.

BRIDGE

Note: Arlington Cemetery Metro station (not shown) will be closed.

14th St. bridge HOV lanes closed.

Red Zone: Traffic restricted

to authorized vehicles only

Green Zone: Traffic restricted

to residents or businesses

7TH ST.

23RD ST.

N.Y. AVE.

MASS. AVE.

N. CAP. ST.

FARRAGUT

NORTH

PA. AVE.

L St.

K St.

K St.

FARRAGUT

WEST

McPHERSON

SQUARE

H ST.

H St.

GALLERY

PLACE

UNION

STATION

VA. AVE.

19TH ST.

17TH ST.

JUDICIARY

SQUARE

METRO

CENTER

D St.

PA. AVE.

FEDERAL

TRIANGLE

ARCHIVES

CONSTITUTION AVE.

2nd st.

1st ST.

ARL. MEM.

BRIDGE

SMITHSONIAN

Independence AVE.

14TH ST.

S. CAP. ST.

OHIO DR.

Potomac River

FED. CTR.

SW

CAPITOL

SOUTH

L’ENFANT

PLAZA

Note: Arlington Cemetery Metro station (not shown) will be closed.

14th St. bridge HOV lanes closed.

Red Zone: Traffic restricted

to authorized vehicles only

Green Zone: Traffic restricted

to residents or businesses

23RD ST.

7TH ST.

N.Y. AVE.

MASS. AVE.

FARRAGUT

NORTH

N. CAP. ST.

PA. AVE.

L St.

K St.

K St.

FARRAGUT

WEST

McPHERSON

SQUARE

H ST.

H St.

GALLERY

PLACE

UNION

STATION

VA. AVE.

19TH ST.

17TH ST.

JUDICIARY

SQUARE

METRO

CENTER

D St.

PA. AVE.

FEDERAL

TRIANGLE

ARCHIVES

CONSTITUTION AVE.

CONSTITUTION AVE.

2nd st.

1st ST.

SMITHSONIAN

ARL. MEM.

BRIDGE

INDEPENDENCE AVE.

14TH ST.

S. CAP. ST.

OHIO DR.

Potomac River

FED. CTR.

SW

CAPITOL

SOUTH

L’ENFANT

PLAZA

Note: Arlington Cemetery Metro station (not shown) will be closed.

14th St. bridge HOV lanes closed.

Red Zone: Traffic restricted

to authorized vehicles only

Green Zone: Traffic restricted

to residents or businesses

23RD ST.

7TH ST.

N.Y. AVE.

MASS. AVE.

FARRAGUT

NORTH

N. CAP. ST.

PA. AVE.

L St.

K St.

K St.

FARRAGUT

WEST

McPHERSON

SQUARE

H ST.

H St.

GALLERY

PLACE

UNION

STATION

VA. AVE.

JUDICIARY

SQUARE

19TH ST.

17TH ST.

METRO

CENTER

PA. AVE.

D St.

FEDERAL

TRIANGLE

ARCHIVES

CONSTITUTION AVE.

CONSTITUTION AVE.

2nd st.

1st ST.

SMITHSONIAN

ARL. MEM.

BRIDGE

INDEPENDENCE AVE.

INDEPENDENCE AVE.

14TH ST.

S. CAP. ST.

OHIO DR.

Potomac River

FED. CTR.

SW

CAPITOL

SOUTH

L’ENFANT

PLAZA

Note: Arlington Cemetery Metro station (not shown) will be closed.

14th St. bridge HOV lanes closed.

[How to get around — and avoid — downtown Washington during the inauguration. It won’t be easy.]

The road closures and parking restrictions affect streets around Capitol Hill, the Lincoln Memorial, Union Station, the Mall and the White House. Many of the restrictions began Tuesday and are expected to remain in place until Thursday after the inauguration.

[What you need to know about Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration]

“We know this is very inconvenient for our residents and businesses. I want to say thank you for your cooperation and flexibility,” D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said. “Clearly we are in uncharted waters.”


Razor wire is seen on a perimeter fence surrounding the United States Capitol on Thursday. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

A raging pandemic is forcing most inaugural events online and the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, which left five people dead, is prompting heightened security.

[How pro-Trump insurrectionists broke into the U.S. Capitol]

Fencing is being erected around the Capitol, as well as around businesses and other federal buildings throughout the city.

NORTH

Union

Station

S. CAP. ST.

D St.

Locations are subject to change and may be modified at the discretion of the Secret Service.

Map shows fences as of Thurday at 5 p.m.

—Tall heavy

fencing

INDEPENDENCE AVE.

THE MALL

PA. AVE.

Smaller

barricades

H St.

L St.

CONSTITUTION AVE.

White

House

OHIO DR.

Potomac River

23RD ST.

Lincoln

Memorial

NORTH

2nd st.

Union

Station

S. CAP. ST.

D St.

Locations are subject to change and may be modified at the discretion of the Secret Service.

Map shows fences as of Thurday at 5 p.m.

—Tall heavy fencing

INDEPENDENCE AVE.

CONSTITUTION AVE.

THE MALL

PA. AVE.

Smaller

barricades

14TH ST.

H St.

White

House

17TH ST.

14TH ST. Br.—

PA. AVE.

OHIO DR.

Potomac River

K St.

VA. AVE.

Lincoln

Memorial

Locations are subject to change and may be modified at the discretion of the Secret Service.

Map shows fences as of Thurday at 5 p.m.

H St.

—Tall heavy fencing

19TH ST.

17TH ST.

Union

Station

Trump

Int’l Hotel

White

House

D St.

PA. AVE.

Smaller

barricades

CONSTITUTION AVE.

2nd st.

1st ST.

THE MALL

Lincoln

Memorial

Potomac River

Independence AVE.

14TH ST.

S. CAP. ST.

Locations are subject to change and may be modified at the discretion of the Secret Service.

Map shows fences as of Thurday at 5 p.m.

H St.

—Tall heavy fencing

VA. AVE.

19TH ST.

17TH ST.

Union

Station

Trump

Int’l Hotel

White

House

D St.

PA. AVE.

Smaller

barricades

CONSTITUTION AVE.

CONSTITUTION AVE.

2nd st.

1st ST.

Potomac River

THE MALL

Lincoln

Memorial

INDEPENDENCE AVE.

14TH ST.

S. CAP. ST.

OHIO DR.

Locations are subject to change and may be modified at the discretion of the Secret Service.

Map shows fences as of Thurday at 5 p.m.

23RD ST.

PA. AVE.

H St.

—Tall heavy fencing

VA. AVE.

19TH ST.

17TH ST.

Union

Station

7TH ST.

Trump

Int’l Hotel

White

House

Smaller

barricades

CONSTITUTION AVE.

2nd st.

Potomac River

THE MALL

Lincoln

Memorial

INDEPENDENCE AVE.

14TH ST.

S. CAP. ST.

1st ST.

OHIO DR.

The barricades are varied throughout the city and along the Mall, ranging from smaller metal barriers that are typically moved to corral crowds to tall metal fencing reinforced with heavy concrete blocks. Some fences are topped with razor wire, similar to fencing that was used in the summer to surround the White House.

Along with street closures and physical barricades, the National Guard has been deployed in the city, with additional troops sent in from other states as well. More than 20,000 troops are expected to be flood the city ahead of the inauguration.

About this story

Closures and barriers are subject to change and may be modified at the discretion of the Secret Service. Inaugural road closure information sourced from the U.S. Secret Service. Fencing and barrier information gathered from Post reporting as of Jan. 14.