Good morning — it’s Friday. Grab your coffee or tea. The Secret Service is renting a $3,000-a-month basement studio in Kalorama because they’ve been instructed not to use any of the bathrooms inside Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s home.
Here are the top stories for Friday
Montgomery County has seen an uptick in homicides so far this year. The suburban Maryland county has seen at least five homicides in the first two weeks of 2021.
Montgomery County sees uptick in homicides so far in 2021
By Dan Morse
A sharp uptick in homicides continued this month in Montgomery County, as investigators launched a manhunt this week for a 29-year-old who allegedly slashed his girlfriend in the neck before calling his dad, asking him if he wanted to say goodbye and indicating he was about to flee.
The suburban Maryland county, just outside Washington, has seen atleast five homicides in the first two weeks of 2021. It generally averages about 20 murders a year. Police officials called the spike random and Thursday began probing the death of a man found inside a car.
In one of the most recent cases, officers just before 6 p.m. Sunday were summoned to an apartment along Bel Pre Road in the county’s Aspen Hill area, where they found the body of Claudia Areli Gonzalez, 28. Two people told detectives they were in the apartment when Gonzalez was attacked by her boyfriend.
D.C.-area forecast: Showers by late afternoon or evening, then perhaps some snow showers Saturday
By A. Camden Walker
The Capital Weather Gang rates today’s weather a 6/10: Over half of the day — albeit cloudy — is salvageable for outdoor activities before 🌧️ chances rise rapidly by late-day.
Today: Cloudiness is quickly on the increase. We could see a rain shower as soon as late morning and midday, but rain chances rise more notably the closer we get to sunset. Luckily for your outdoor plans, any showers are quick-hitting and light.
Tonight: Rain showers increase in coverage and intensity. Rain may turn steady, with only a couple of heavy moments here and there possible. By the time it ends around midnight, many of us may get a quarter-inch.
Tomorrow (Friday): Partly sunny skies try to establish themselves, but clouds may win during the midday and afternoon hours. Some of this is “self-destruct” sunshine that bubbles up warmer air from the surface but then condenses into clouds when encountering colder air aloft.
For other forecasts and more on weather in the Washington region, sign up to receive the Capital Weather Gang in your inbox. (Or, on your smart speaker.)
What do you think of Today in D.C.? Share your feedback.
By Teddy Amenabar
The Washington Post created Today in D.C. as a way to summarize the news in the Washington area for readers in the District, Maryland and Virginia. We’d like to hear how we can improve. Because at the end of the day, we want to deliver headlines that are relevant and useful to you.