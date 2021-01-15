The Capital Weather Gang rates today’s weather a 6/10: Over half of the day — albeit cloudy — is salvageable for outdoor activities before 🌧️ chances rise rapidly by late-day.

Today: Cloudiness is quickly on the increase. We could see a rain shower as soon as late morning and midday, but rain chances rise more notably the closer we get to sunset. Luckily for your outdoor plans, any showers are quick-hitting and light.

Tonight: Rain showers increase in coverage and intensity. Rain may turn steady, with only a couple of heavy moments here and there possible. By the time it ends around midnight, many of us may get a quarter-inch.

Tomorrow (Friday): Partly sunny skies try to establish themselves, but clouds may win during the midday and afternoon hours. Some of this is “self-destruct” sunshine that bubbles up warmer air from the surface but then condenses into clouds when encountering colder air aloft.