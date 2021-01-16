“Hand warmers? Masks? Hand sanitizer?” Clark called softly toward the tents.

As the co-organizers of Remora House, a D.C.-based homeless outreach group, Clark and Howe take weekly walks through the tent encampments clinging to the edges of Washington, D.C., parks and monuments. On Saturday, however, the pair were hoping to offer safe passage to those in D.C. with the least access to mobility.

AD

AD

“We also have these preloaded Metro cards, we just want people to be able to get out if things get crazy,” Clark explained to a woman. “This one has fifteen dollars on it, and the other one has ten.”

“Cool,” the woman answered.

The District, still shaking off the shock of the violent Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, is now prepping for more potential unrest at this week’s presidential inauguration. Regional leaders have asked travelers to scrap plans to attend the festivities, and have also asked local residents to steer clear of the Mall, Capitol, and other monuments.

“The Mayor and the Governors agreed to urge Americans not to come into Washington, DC for the Inauguration and to instead participate virtually,” D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) all announced in a joint statement last week.

AD

AD

Clark and Howe — both Ph.D. students in American University’s anthropology program — began worrying about the D.C. residents who cannot afford to flee the city or lockdown safely at home. If protests again turn ugly during the inauguration, those without shelter could be caught between battling police and extremists or make easy targets for instigators.

“Mayor Bowser tells us to stay home and stay safe, but for unhoused people, there aren’t a lot of options. Where are they going to go?” Clark said. “One thing we’ve been trying to figure out is what the threat is without being overly alarming. But we want to make sure people understand that this isn’t the same as usual.”

The pair decided one opportunity would be to give D.C.'s homeless population the opportunity to leave the area if they wished to do so. On Jan. 10, the group put out a call on Twitter for donated Metro cards. “It was blowing up more than we anticipated,” Clark said of the sudden outpouring. “We were getting donations from London.”

AD

AD

So on Saturday morning, as police officers lined the streets, Clark and Howe walked the first batch of 32 prepaid Metro cards out to the tents scattered around Union Station.

“How are you guys?” Howe asked a pair of men huddling against the cold in heavy jackets.

“Horrible,” one shouted. “We gotta move all our stuff down there. Horrible.”

“Hand warmers? Marks? Hand sanitizers?” Clark then called out to a single neon yellow tent pitched west of Union Station.

“Yes ma’am,” a man called from inside before emerging. “I was just looking for a mask.”

“We’ve also got preloaded Metro cards if things are going to get weird next week,” Clark said.

“I don’t need all that company so I’m gonna have to figure something out,” the man said, referring to the inauguration. “It’s gonna get too crowded. I already have trust issues, I don’t want anybody too close to me. There’s covid out here.”

AD

AD

The man — who did not give his name — mentioned that official-looking men had come up to him already “talking about how this is the red zone and how they are going to make everyone move their tents.”

But he was not sure where he would go.