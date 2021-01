The Capital Weather Gang rates today’s weather an 8/10: Slightly warmer, more sunshine and less wind all blend for a nicer day. A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

Today: Mostly sunny and warmer than Monday, with highs ranging in the mid- to upper 40s. Winds are lighter, too, from the southwest at just 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Some clouds, with lows ranging from the mid-20s in the suburbs to the low 30s mainly in the city. Light winds from the west at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Colder conditions thanks to a cold frontal passage that will bring a mixed sky cover. Stronger winds from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 to 35 mph will make the highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s feel like the upper 20s and low 30s. We even have a chance for a stray snow flurry, especially north and west of the city. At noon, the timing of the swearing-in on the west steps of the Capitol, temperatures are expected to be around 40 to 42 degrees with partly cloudy skies and gusty winds. Confidence: Medium-High