The Capital Weather Gang rates today’s weather a 6/10: Hard to grade. Cooler yet still-mild temperatures combining with potentially gusty breezes by the afternoon. Sun levels may vary, but skies are more bright than not. A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

Today: Skies start sunniest in the morning hours. Clouds may start increasing by midday. High temperatures in the mid-40s to 50 degrees seem a good bet. More sun, and we could add a couple of degrees. Wind chills stay at least five degrees below what the thermometer reads at any given time, as winds shift from the southwest to northwest, gusting midday into the afternoon near 25 mph. Confidence: Medium.

Tonight: Breezes slacken a little, blowing out of the northwest below 10 mph. A few gusts near 20 mph are possible. Sky conditions remain hard to pin down with high confidence, but generally partly cloudy conditions look probable. Low temperatures are in the low to mid-20s. Bundle up! Wind chills head into the teens. Confidence: Medium-High.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Very cold thermometer and wind-chill readings. Sunshine is negated by brisk northwest winds averaging near 20 mph at times, with a couple of gusts above 30 mph possible. High temperatures are really going to struggle to get to the low to mid-30s. Perhaps a few readings in the upper 30s south of town. Confidence: Medium-High.