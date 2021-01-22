Biden signs order requiring masks on planes, buses, trains and at airports
President Biden signed an order Thursday mandating mask usage in airports and on many planes, trains, ships and intercity buses, the White House said.
The moves are part of a new strategy released Thursday to confront the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 405,000 people in the United States.
Airline workers have described the dangerous results of passengers refusing to follow mask requirements issued by airlines. Safety reports filed with the federal government show flight attendants being repeatedly taunted and verbally abused by passengers, including some who called the virus a “political hoax."
Police working to identify pedestrian struck, killed while crossing Md. highway
A man was struck and killed Jan. 20 while trying to cross East-West Highway near Riggs Road in Prince George’s County, police said.
Authorities are working to identify the man so that they can notify his family. Officers were called to the scene of the collision in Chillum about 11:20 p.m., police said in a news release.
Investigators think the man was hit by a tractor-trailer as he tried to cross the eastbound lanes of the highway. The driver of the tractor-trailer, who was not identified by police, remained at the scene and was not injured.
D.C.-area forecast: Cooler and breezy today. Trending colder and windier into the weekend.
The Capital Weather Gang rates today’s weather a 6/10: Hard to grade. Cooler yet still-mild temperatures combining with potentially gusty breezes by the afternoon. Sun levels may vary, but skies are more bright than not. A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.
Today: Skies start sunniest in the morning hours. Clouds may start increasing by midday. High temperatures in the mid-40s to 50 degrees seem a good bet. More sun, and we could add a couple of degrees. Wind chills stay at least five degrees below what the thermometer reads at any given time, as winds shift from the southwest to northwest, gusting midday into the afternoon near 25 mph. Confidence: Medium.
Tonight: Breezes slacken a little, blowing out of the northwest below 10 mph. A few gusts near 20 mph are possible. Sky conditions remain hard to pin down with high confidence, but generally partly cloudy conditions look probable. Low temperatures are in the low to mid-20s. Bundle up! Wind chills head into the teens. Confidence: Medium-High.
Tomorrow (Saturday): Very cold thermometer and wind-chill readings. Sunshine is negated by brisk northwest winds averaging near 20 mph at times, with a couple of gusts above 30 mph possible. High temperatures are really going to struggle to get to the low to mid-30s. Perhaps a few readings in the upper 30s south of town. Confidence: Medium-High.
