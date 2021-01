The Capital Weather Gang rates today’s weather a 2/10: Would much prefer a legitimate snowstorm over this wintry mix mess. A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

Today: Cloudy and cold as afternoon high temperatures only reach the mid-30s to around 40. During the late afternoon, rain develops, which may mix with and change to sleet and snow in our colder areas (north and west of the city) as darkness settles in. Temperatures fall back to the low to mid-30s by dark. Winds are light from the east. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: A period of snow and/or sleet is likely in our colder areas during the evening, and is even possible in the immediate area for a time. In our milder areas to the south and east rain is likely, possibly mixed with sleet and snow. The mix of precipitation probably transitions to freezing rain in our colder areas after midnight, and plain rain elsewhere. The coverage and intensity of precipitation tends to ease as the night wears on as temperatures hover around 30 in our colder areas and closer to 35 into southern Maryland.

Snow and sleet accumulation, before the transition to freezing rain and rain, ranges from around a coating in the immediate area to 1 to 3 inches in our far northern suburbs. A light glaze of ice is possible on top of the snow and sleet in our colder areas. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Spotty light rain and drizzle (and freezing rain/drizzle in our colder areas) early in the morning gradually tapers off. We should start to dry out in the afternoon although clouds may be hard to shake. It’s rather raw, with highs reaching 35 to 40. Confidence: Medium