The Capital Weather Gang rates today’s weather a 2/10: Drippy dreary is making us weary. A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

Today: A slushy, messy morning greets us with patchy drizzle and light rain. Precipitation could freeze on surfaces in the western to northwestern suburbs, especially on typically slippery surfaces, so exercise caution when going out. Temperatures only slowly lift up through the 30s, with a few spots potentially touching 40 after the light rain and drizzle end by early afternoon. Light winds blow from the east at about 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, but most areas should remain above freezing, with lows ranging through the 30s with light and variable breezes. Confidence: Medium.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly sunny skies in the morning should help temperatures climb higher, into the mid- to upper 40s by afternoon as clouds start to return. Light winds from the west and northwest around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium.