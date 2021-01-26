Prince George’s cancels vaccine appointments for nonresidents
By Jenna Portnoy, Rachel Chason and Rebecca Tan
Coronavirus vaccine eligibility expanded to more seniors and front-line workers Monday in much of the greater Washington region as jurisdictions continued to adjust inoculation schedules to compensate for a limited supply of vaccines.
Prince George’s County halted vaccine appointments Monday for nonresidents who were eager to get the shot wherever it was available. County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) said the hard-hit jurisdiction canceled the appointments after hearing from residents who were unable to make appointments.
The situation underscored the difficulty that counties and health departments have in balancing the ballooning eligibility pools while not having enough vaccine to go around. Localities began the week pleading for more doses to meet the demand.