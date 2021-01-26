Good morning — it’s Tuesday. Grab your coffee or tea. If you haven’t heard, dogs are officially back in the White House. President Biden’s German shepherds, Champ and Major, relaxed on the White House lawn Sunday.

Here are the top stories for Tuesday
Prince George’s cancels vaccine appointments for nonresidents

By Jenna Portnoy, Rachel Chason and Rebecca Tan

Coronavirus vaccine eligibility expanded to more seniors and front-line workers Monday in much of the greater Washington region as jurisdictions continued to adjust inoculation schedules to compensate for a limited supply of vaccines.

Prince George’s County halted vaccine appointments Monday for nonresidents who were eager to get the shot wherever it was available. County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) said the hard-hit jurisdiction canceled the appointments after hearing from residents who were unable to make appointments.

The situation underscored the difficulty that counties and health departments have in balancing the ballooning eligibility pools while not having enough vaccine to go around. Localities began the week pleading for more doses to meet the demand.

Dogs are officially back in the White House

By Lateshia Beachum and Paulina Firozi

Dogs have officially returned to the White House.

The administration released photos of President Biden’s German shepherds, 12-year-old Champ and 2-year-old Major, on the White House grounds.

Champ is enjoying his new dog bed by the fireplace in Washington, and Major is taking in the grass on the South Lawn, which has become his favorite running place for now, according Michael LaRosa, press secretary for first lady Jill Biden.

Major, the first shelter dog to live in the White House, was adopted by the Bidens in 2018.

Icy road, sidewalk conditions for Tuesday morning

By Dana Hedgpeth

Local police and highway officials warned that the Washington area has icy roads and sidewalks Tuesday morning after a mix of snow and sleet fell overnight.

Some freezing rain fell into early morning, creating slick conditions.

Officials reported a crash along the Capital Beltway’s inner loop near Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring, with only one lane getting by on the highway.

Drivers are urged to allow extra time, slow down and leave extra space between vehicles. Pedestrians should also use caution on sidewalks and Metro station platforms.

Crews have been out overnight and in the early morning hours in D.C., Maryland and Virginia treating area roadways.

District Heights man charged with murder in fatal shooting of 17-year-old

By Katie Mettler

A District Heights man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old Saturday afternoon in Bowie, Md., Prince George’s County police said in a news release.

Marquet Holmes Jr., 18, is being held without bond at the county jail.

Authorities said Holmes shot Joshua Salvador of Bowie in the 6700 block of Laurel Bowie Road. The two had been “involved in an ongoing dispute,” police said.

Police were notified of the shooting about 4 p.m. Saturday when a 911 dispatcher received a call that a group of friends were driving Salvador to a hospital, where the teen died.

D.C.-area forecast: Lingering and freezing drizzle, then slowly drying out

By Matt Rogers

The Capital Weather Gang rates today’s weather a 2/10: Drippy dreary is making us weary. A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

Today: A slushy, messy morning greets us with patchy drizzle and light rain. Precipitation could freeze on surfaces in the western to northwestern suburbs, especially on typically slippery surfaces, so exercise caution when going out. Temperatures only slowly lift up through the 30s, with a few spots potentially touching 40 after the light rain and drizzle end by early afternoon. Light winds blow from the east at about 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, but most areas should remain above freezing, with lows ranging through the 30s with light and variable breezes. Confidence: Medium.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly sunny skies in the morning should help temperatures climb higher, into the mid- to upper 40s by afternoon as clouds start to return. Light winds from the west and northwest around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium.

For other forecasts and more on weather in the Washington region, sign up to receive the Capital Weather Gang in your inbox. (Or, on your smart speaker.)

