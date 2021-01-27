Officials at the zoo said Xiao Qi Ji can be seen on the facility’s live stream at 1 p.m. Viewers will also get a “virtual tour of the panda house,” and experts will answer some questions about the panda.

The viewing is free and does not require registration.

Viewers can see the live broadcast of the baby panda’s debut on the zoo’s YouTube channel or Facebook page.

The live-stream viewing is expected to last only about five minutes, and the behind-the-scenes look at the panda house will last roughly 10 minutes. Officials said recordings of the event will be available on the zoo’s social media channels.

AD

AD

Zoo officials said viewers will “experience an up-close, real-time look at Xiao Qi Ji as he walks, climbs, tumbles and explores his indoor habitat.” Viewers also will be able to see how the panda cameras work as part of the virtual tour of the panda house.

The 21-pound baby panda turned 5 months old on Jan. 22. His mother is Mei Xiang, and his father is Tian Tian. Experts called Mei Xiang’s pregnancy “a miracle” because at the age of 22, she had a less than a 1 percent chance of having another cub.

Zookeepers said the cub is “curious yet cautious” and is trying new foods, including cooked sweet potatoes. He liked them — a lot.

When the sweet potatoes were put on a piece of bamboo, zookeepers said, he “grabbed the bamboo in his mouth, paused for a moment to take in the new taste, then lay back and licked the remainder. When we offered him more, he wouldn’t stop nibbling on it!”

His main source of nutrition is still his mother’s milk. He may “comfort nurse” until he is 18 months old and often does it in the early morning and at night.

AD

AD

At 1 year old, he will start eating more solid foods such as bamboo, carrots, apples and “nutrient-rich biscuits.” Soon he will try some fruit and softened biscuits, zookeepers said.

Like any baby, Xiao Qi Ji likes to play with his toys, including a small red ball. And zookeepers gave him a giant hockey puck to play with one day to mark the Washington Capitals’ first game of the season.

For those looking to catch a glimpse of the baby panda online, officials said he’s an early riser and is often seen in the early morning and early afternoon while zookeepers are cleaning the panda area.

Zookeepers have said Xiao Qi Ji — like any toddler — “nibbles on everything from his paws and enrichment toys to mother Mei Xiang’s ears.”