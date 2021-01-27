Wynn Coggins is the acting head of the Commerce Department, but President Biden has tapped Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo (D) as his nominee to lead the agency. If confirmed, she will receive the state population counts and deliver the numbers to the president. At her confirmation hearing Tuesday, she said in her first public comments on the census that she planned to rely on the expertise of Census Bureau staff members and would allow more time for processing if they deemed it necessary.

AD

AD

“I commit to taking the politics out of the census, relying on expertise and doing everything I can to rebuild people’s trust in the census. It needs to be accurate,” she said.

The secretary will receive state population totals and apportionment results at the same time, a Census Bureau spokesperson said.

The statutory deadline for delivering state population totals to the president was Dec. 31, but the bureau was not able to meet it. The census faced a series of roadblocks: data collection delays due to the pandemic, litigation over the timing of data collection and processing, and the discovery of anomalies in the data. Processing normally takes five months post-collection, and April 30 would be slightly longer than five months since the count ended in mid-October.

AD

“The new date for releasing the first 2020 Census data clearly suggests that the Census Bureau’s expert career staff are calling the shots and intend to take sufficient time to fix mistakes in the raw counts that would reduce accuracy,” said Terri Ann Lowenthal, former staff director of the House census oversight subcommittee.

AD

The 2020 Census will be used to determine the distribution of $1.5 trillion a year in federal funding and congressional redistricting for the next 10 years.