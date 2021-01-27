The Capital Weather Gang rates today’s weather a 5/10: Average score for an average late-January day, with temperatures near normal (low to mid-40s), partial sun and a steady breeze. A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

Today: After some early-morning fog, partly sunny skies help temperatures rebound somewhat today, rising through the 30s this morning with afternoon highs in the low to mid-40s. But a steady breeze around 10-15 mph from the northwest adds an extra chill. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A breeze from the north around 10-15 mph continues to lock the cold air in place. That means lows dipping to the 20s under mostly cloudy skies, with perhaps a flurry or brief period of light snow south of the Beltway. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): We’re between strong high pressure to the west and a strong low-pressure system off the coast. That puts us smack in the middle of strong winds between the systems, from the northwest at 15-25 mph, with gusts 30-40 mph. Early-morning clouds should give way to a mostly sunny day but with highs only in the mid- to upper 30s, and wind chills only in the upper teens and 20s. Confidence: Medium-High