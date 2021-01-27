Good morning — it’s Wednesday. Grab your coffee or tea. On Tuesday, the greater Washington region set a record for the most coronavirus-related deaths reported in one day since the start of the pandemic.
D.C. police sent 850 officers to the Capitol during insurrection
By Peter Hermann
D.C. police sent about 850 officers, nearly one-quarter of its force, to help rescue the U.S. Capitol from the mob that broke in Jan. 6, and the department estimates it cost the District $8.8 million to secure the downtown during the week the insurrection occurred.
Acting police chief Robert J. Contee III, in his opening statement Tuesday before a closed session of the House Appropriations Committee, also said for the first time that a D.C. police officer who had been at the riot committed suicide in the days that followed.
Contee identified the officer as Jeffery Smith. A department spokesman said Smith was a 12-year veteran assigned to patrol in the 2nd District, which includes the neighborhoods of Chevy Chase, Cleveland Park and Georgetown. The Post could not locate Smith’s family Tuesday evening.
Maryland, citing pandemic, delays release of draft study for third Bay Bridge span
By Katherine Shaver
Maryland officials have delayed the release of a draft study exploring where to build a third span for the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, saying they had to postpone federally required public hearings due to the worsening pandemic.
The study, which analyzed the community and environmental impacts of three potential corridors for an additional span, was scheduled to be released last fall, said John Sales, spokesman for the Maryland Transportation Authority. Public hearings on the findings were scheduled for this winter.
The state was on track to meet that schedule, Sales said, until coronavirus infection rates and “associated restrictions” increased. A plan to release the findings in December also was pushed back due to climbing coronavirus cases, he said.
“Proceeding with publishing the [draft study] and scheduling public hearing would not have been a safe choice while health officials were telling Marylanders they would be safer at home,” Sales said.
D.C.-area forecast: A little nicer today, cold and blustery tomorrow; Sunday winter storm?
By Dan Stillman
The Capital Weather Gang rates today’s weather a 5/10: Average score for an average late-January day, with temperatures near normal (low to mid-40s), partial sun and a steady breeze. A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.
Today: After some early-morning fog, partly sunny skies help temperatures rebound somewhat today, rising through the 30s this morning with afternoon highs in the low to mid-40s. But a steady breeze around 10-15 mph from the northwest adds an extra chill. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: A breeze from the north around 10-15 mph continues to lock the cold air in place. That means lows dipping to the 20s under mostly cloudy skies, with perhaps a flurry or brief period of light snow south of the Beltway. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Thursday): We’re between strong high pressure to the west and a strong low-pressure system off the coast. That puts us smack in the middle of strong winds between the systems, from the northwest at 15-25 mph, with gusts 30-40 mph. Early-morning clouds should give way to a mostly sunny day but with highs only in the mid- to upper 30s, and wind chills only in the upper teens and 20s. Confidence: Medium-High
