In a statement, Luis Guardia, the president of the Food Research & Action Center, noted the latest numbers “show that things would be far worse” without SNAP and other federal programs.
But Guardia also emphasized that “the administration and Congress must make greater strides to ensure millions of struggling households get the nutrition they need and hasten economic recovery.”
That need — visually underscored by haunting images of endless lines at local food pantries — is expected to increase as the pandemic crosses the one-year mark. This month, 23 million adults reported they sometimes or often struggled to provide food for their families, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Last week, President Biden signed an executive order allowing the Department of Agriculture to increase SNAP benefits for the states.
A month-by-month look at SNAP distribution tracks with the pandemic’s arrival on U.S. shores and the economic fallout of stay-at-home measures. In February 2020, 36 million Americans were receiving SNAP. Two months later, the program had stretched to 40 million.
By June, the program broke the 43 million mark, and each subsequent month has remained close to that figure.
The new data also highlights the way hunger has spread unevenly across the country between September 2019 and September 2020. Two states — Florida and Georgia — saw a more than 30 percent increase in SNAP participation.
The average monthly benefit per household also increased from $237.72 in September 2019 to $348.38 a year later.
Eleven states — New Hampshire, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Rhode Island, Utah, Nebraska, West Virginia, Tennessee and Mississippi — experienced a decrease in the program.
Meghan Hoyer contributed to this report.