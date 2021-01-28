The Capital Weather Gang rates today’s weather a 2/10: Strong winds show their might, blowing hard day to night. A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

Today: Early risers have a chance of seeing snow flurries, especially south of the city, but skies quickly clear, and the main story becomes blustery winds. Gusts could reach 40 mph, making highs in the mid-30s feel more like the low to mid-20s. Confidence: Medium-High.

Tonight: Clear skies show off the rising full moon, but gusty northwest winds make it best viewed from indoors. Lows fall from the mid-teens to low 20s (downtown) and feel more like single digits. This could be the coldest night of the winter so far, especially factoring in the wind. Confidence: High.

Tomorrow (Friday): Sunshine dominates, although some midday clouds could streak through. Winds continue to gust up to 30 mph from the northwest, with little abatement through the day. Temperatures struggle to climb as the heart of the cold air mass is upon us. Highs are mainly in the low to mid-30s. Confidence: High.