Middle school student fatally shot in Southeast Washington knew how to make people laugh
A 15-year-old middle school student who aspired to have his own clothing line was fatally shot Tuesday night in Southeast Washington, the latest victim in what has become a violent start to the new year in the District.
Jamarid Robinson was the second 15-year-old killed in the city in the past six days, and the third teenager killed this year. He was shot near his grandmother’s home in Ward 8, where half of this year’s 14 homicides have occurred.
“I’m hurt about this,” said Jamarid’s mother, Tymesha Robinson, recalling the oldest of her four children.
Relatives described Jamarid as an enterprising and creative teen who liked to draw and had designed his own “HoodTails” logo to brand hooded sweatshirts, which he sold for up to $30 a piece. His mother said he had 16 on back order.
D.C-area forecast: Wind-whipped cold through Friday as snow threatens on Sunday
The Capital Weather Gang rates today’s weather a 2/10: Strong winds show their might, blowing hard day to night. A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.
Today: Early risers have a chance of seeing snow flurries, especially south of the city, but skies quickly clear, and the main story becomes blustery winds. Gusts could reach 40 mph, making highs in the mid-30s feel more like the low to mid-20s. Confidence: Medium-High.
Tonight: Clear skies show off the rising full moon, but gusty northwest winds make it best viewed from indoors. Lows fall from the mid-teens to low 20s (downtown) and feel more like single digits. This could be the coldest night of the winter so far, especially factoring in the wind. Confidence: High.
Tomorrow (Friday): Sunshine dominates, although some midday clouds could streak through. Winds continue to gust up to 30 mph from the northwest, with little abatement through the day. Temperatures struggle to climb as the heart of the cold air mass is upon us. Highs are mainly in the low to mid-30s. Confidence: High.
For other forecasts and more on weather in the Washington region, sign up to receive the Capital Weather Gang in your inbox. (Or, on your smart speaker.)
What do you think of Today in D.C.? Share your feedback.
The Washington Post created Today in D.C. as a way to summarize the news in the Washington area for readers in the District, Maryland and Virginia. We’d like to hear how we can improve. Because at the end of the day, we want to deliver headlines that are relevant and useful to you.
So, what are your thoughts? Take this five-minute survey to let us know.
And please email postlocal@washpost.com with any questions or news from your neighborhood.