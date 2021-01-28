Huffman filed the No Congressional Gun Loophole Act on Thursday, seeking to nullify regulations that exempt members of Congress from a federal law banning guns on Capitol grounds. He has pushed to ban his colleagues from toting guns since 2018 — but he argued that the overheated political environment and the behavior by some House Republicans in recent weeks “have really helped underscore” the need to refile the bill at this moment.

“When I brought this up with colleagues in the past, most were surprised to know that members could do whatever they wanted with guns,” Huffman said in an interview. “But I think there has been a false sense of security, that nothing bad would happen. The events of recent days have totally changed that — when you have members defiantly bringing guns onto the floor, boasting about it, and when some of those same members were involved in inciting the insurrection, or have engaged in really belligerent behavior on the House floor on Jan. 6.”

Lawmakers have been exempt from a federal law banning the public from carrying guns on the Capitol grounds thanks to 1967 Capitol Police Board regulations. Lawmakers are allowed to keep guns in their offices and can transport them within Capitol grounds if the guns are “unloaded and securely wrapped.” But lawmakers aren’t allowed to carry a gun into the House and Senate chambers.

After a mob of Trump supporters invaded the Capitol on Jan. 6, magnetometers were installed near the House chamber, leading to immediate resistance from some Republicans.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), for example, refused to allow Capitol Police to search her bag after the magnetometers were installed Jan. 12, just days after vowing in a viral ad to carry a Glock around D.C. and at the Capitol.

On Jan. 21, Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) was found to be carrying a gun while going through a metal detector near the House chamber, though he cooperated with a search and did not proceed onto the floor. He had also nearly gotten into a physical confrontation with another member during the Jan. 6 debate over electoral college votes.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.), who revved up a crowd of Trump supporters on the morning of Jan. 6, told the Smoky Mountain News that he was armed during the Capitol attack. In December, he had encouraged Trump supporters to “lightly threaten” their representatives that “everybody is coming for you” if they didn’t support “election integrity,” the Asheville Citizen-Times reported.

These lawmakers have “just done a far better job making the case for this bill than anything I could say,” Huffman said.

Huffman has argued that his colleagues’ insistence that guns are needed within the Capitol for self-defense “is just not credible,” given that the complex is protected by the Capitol Police. He has noted that introducing guns into a volatile situation, such as the Jan. 6 riot, for example, would hurt rather than help.

But Republican gun rights advocates in Congress have pushed back hard. Boebert’s desire to carry a gun on Capitol grounds, which she made clear before her swearing-in, led Huffman to ask House leadership to amend the 1967 resolution through House rules to prohibit all lawmakers from carrying guns — leading to swift condemnation from Boebert and dozens of other Republican lawmakers.

In a letter to House leadership, Boebert led more than 80 Republicans in support of carrying guns on Capitol grounds, citing previous attacks on lawmakers, notably when House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) was shot at a baseball field in 2017. Boebert sent the letter Jan. 1, five days before the assault on the Capitol.

“Most importantly, Members need to be able to protect themselves once the Member is in the public space/street and out of the protective care of the Capitol Police,” the letter stated. “If the current regulations are changed, the Member will be at risk of physical assault and real danger, especially after voicing views of his or her constituents that may not be held by others physically present in Washington D.C.”

More than 30 Democrats have signed on in support of Huffman’s bill, and a spokesman for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said she “supports Congressman Huffman’s efforts.”

As reports emerged of Republican lawmakers blowing through metal detectors, Pelosi chastised them in a statement last week, vowing to amend the House rules to fine lawmakers $5,000 if they refuse to cooperate with the security screenings. A second offense could lead to a $10,000 fine.

“It is sad that this step is necessary, but the disrespectful and dangerous refusal of some Republican Members to adhere to basic safety precautions for our Congressional Community — including our Capitol Police — is unacceptable,” Pelosi wrote in a dear-colleague memo on Friday.

Still, some red-state Democrats have signaled opposition to banning members from carrying guns. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-Tex.), for example, does not carry guns in the Capitol but has said he supported colleagues who did.

“There is a clear history of members of Congress being targeted with violence,” he wrote on Twitter last month. “And if we want to carry for an added layer of protection, we should be able to do so.”

A spokeswoman for the Capitol Police did not respond to a request for comment about whether the agency is tracking how many lawmakers have been found to be carrying guns or tracking incidents at the magnetometers. The House and Senate sergeants-at-arms could not be immediately reached. Spokespeople for Pelosi and Huffman said that information has not been tracked by authorities, which Huffman said has allowed for an “honor system that is flouted by members of Congress.”

He said he was worried about the possibility of guns stored in lawmakers’ offices “getting into the wrong hands” or a gun-carrying lawmaker pulling out the weapon during a tense political moment.