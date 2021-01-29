Good morning — it’s Friday. Grab your coffee or tea. Local members of Congress have reintroduced a bill to give D.C. control of its National Guard troops.

Here are the top stories for Friday
11:12 a.m.
Link copied
link

Former Montgomery County Council candidate enters race for Maryland governor

By Ovetta Wiggins

A former candidate for Montgomery County Council is entering the Democratic primary race for Maryland governor, becoming the second candidate in what is expected to be a crowded field.

Ashwani Jain, who worked for the Obama administration, announced Wednesday night that he is vying to be the first person of color to hold the state’s top elected position — and potentially the nation’s first millennial governor.

Jain, who is 31 and the son of Indian immigrants, and has no prior experience in office, said he knows there will be many who will question his candidacy. But he said elected experience is not the only quality needed to serve. As Maryland becomes younger and more diverse, he said, “decisions about us should not be made without us.”

article-outline
RELATEDMd. lawmaker shares cancer diagnosis to encourage people to get preventive care despite pandemic
11:10 a.m.
Link copied
link

D.C.-area forecast: Today is the coldest of the season, then accumulating snow arrives Sunday

By A. Camden Walker

The Capital Weather Gang rates today’s weather a 3/10: TGIF = Thank Goodness It’s Frigid? If you like cold. Boo to some cloudiness, especially during the afternoon. At least there’s a bit less wind than Thursday?

Today: Slightly less wind than Thursday and fairly sunny, at least in the morning. Clouds have a higher chance of developing in the afternoon hours. Geographically, clouds may really bubble up around town and points northeast. There could even be a passing snow shower. Sunnier skies may prevail south and southwest of town. High temperatures top out in the low to mid-30s, but northwest winds occasionally gusting near 35 mph keep it feeling like teens and 20s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies try to stay mostly clear and northwest winds try to diminish to about 10 mph by later in the night. Keep bundling up for those notable, stinging wind chills. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-teens to lower 20s, again. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Plan on calmer northwest breezes and sunnier skies. High temperatures still only make it into the mid-30s to near 40, keeping the ground fairly cold ahead of our next storm system. Clouds may start increasing rapidly near sunset, but otherwise a very decent winter day — try to get outside if you can! Confidence: Medium-High

For other forecasts and more on weather in the Washington region, sign up to receive the Capital Weather Gang in your inbox. (Or, on your smart speaker.)

11:01 a.m.
Link copied
link

What do you think of Today in D.C.? Share your feedback.

By Teddy Amenabar

The Washington Post created Today in D.C. as a way to summarize the news in the Washington area for readers in the District, Maryland and Virginia. We’d like to hear how we can improve. Because at the end of the day, we want to deliver headlines that are relevant and useful to you.

So, what are your thoughts? Take this five-minute survey to let us know.

And please email postlocal@washpost.com with any questions or news from your neighborhood.