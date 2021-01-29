The Capital Weather Gang rates today’s weather a 3/10: TGIF = Thank Goodness It’s Frigid? If you like cold. Boo to some cloudiness, especially during the afternoon. At least there’s a bit less wind than Thursday?

Today: Slightly less wind than Thursday and fairly sunny, at least in the morning. Clouds have a higher chance of developing in the afternoon hours. Geographically, clouds may really bubble up around town and points northeast. There could even be a passing snow shower. Sunnier skies may prevail south and southwest of town. High temperatures top out in the low to mid-30s, but northwest winds occasionally gusting near 35 mph keep it feeling like teens and 20s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies try to stay mostly clear and northwest winds try to diminish to about 10 mph by later in the night. Keep bundling up for those notable, stinging wind chills. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-teens to lower 20s, again. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Plan on calmer northwest breezes and sunnier skies. High temperatures still only make it into the mid-30s to near 40, keeping the ground fairly cold ahead of our next storm system. Clouds may start increasing rapidly near sunset, but otherwise a very decent winter day — try to get outside if you can! Confidence: Medium-High