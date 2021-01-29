Follow @PostLocal on Twitter for all the latest developing news in the region.
Former Montgomery County Council candidate enters race for Maryland governor
By Ovetta Wiggins
A former candidate for Montgomery County Council is entering the Democratic primary race for Maryland governor, becoming the second candidate in what is expected to be a crowded field.
Ashwani Jain, who worked for the Obama administration, announced Wednesday night that he is vying to be the first person of color to hold the state’s top elected position — and potentially the nation’s first millennial governor.
Jain, who is 31 and the son of Indian immigrants, and has no prior experience in office, said he knows there will be many who will question his candidacy. But he said elected experience is not the only quality needed to serve. As Maryland becomes younger and more diverse, he said, “decisions about us should not be made without us.”
D.C.-area forecast: Today is the coldest of the season, then accumulating snow arrives Sunday
By A. Camden Walker
The Capital Weather Gang rates today’s weather a 3/10: TGIF = Thank Goodness It’s Frigid? If you like cold. Boo to some cloudiness, especially during the afternoon. At least there’s a bit less wind than Thursday?
Today: Slightly less wind than Thursday and fairly sunny, at least in the morning. Clouds have a higher chance of developing in the afternoon hours. Geographically, clouds may really bubble up around town and points northeast. There could even be a passing snow shower. Sunnier skies may prevail south and southwest of town. High temperatures top out in the low to mid-30s, but northwest winds occasionally gusting near 35 mph keep it feeling like teens and 20s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Skies try to stay mostly clear and northwest winds try to diminish to about 10 mph by later in the night. Keep bundling up for those notable, stinging wind chills. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-teens to lower 20s, again. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Saturday): Plan on calmer northwest breezes and sunnier skies. High temperatures still only make it into the mid-30s to near 40, keeping the ground fairly cold ahead of our next storm system. Clouds may start increasing rapidly near sunset, but otherwise a very decent winter day — try to get outside if you can! Confidence: Medium-High
By Teddy Amenabar
